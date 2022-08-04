ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chemical Giant Invests $780 Million to Double Capacity in Louisiana

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Global chemical giant BASF plans to double...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geismar, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Business
Geismar, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Aug. 1-5: Cement Facility in New Orleans East and More

NEW ORLEANS — This week brought more news of planned investment in New Orleans East. Specialty cement manufacturer Calucem said it will build a $35 million manufacturing facility on a nine-acre site along the Industrial Canal. A subsidiary of Spain-based Cementos Molins, Calucem is a major producer of calcium aluminate cement, a product popular in marine construction, sewer infrastructure and other commercial and industrial uses.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby. Check your freezer before dinner. Some frozen meals under the PF Chang’s name are being recalled. Conagra is recalling 100,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bizneworleans.com

Propeller Announces 2022 Impact Accelerator Ventures

NEW ORLEANS — Propeller has announced the 19 participants selected for its 2022 Impact Accelerator. This program aims to “catalyze transformative social impact by supporting startup and growth entrepreneurs working to narrow disparities in community economic development, education, food, health and water.”. “These 19 organizational leaders have committed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hep#Nop#N Octyl 2 Pyrrolidone
bizneworleans.com

Equitas Capital Advisors Wins Hedgeweek Americas Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans-based Equitas Capital Advisors was awarded the Hedgeweek Best Multi-Strategy, Multi-Manager Fund Award for its Equitas Evergreen Fund in October, 2021. The winners of the Hedgeweek Americas Awards represent the prior year’s best in the American hedge fund industry. The annual awards are presented by Hedgeweek in conjunction with Bloomberg.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday

DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana

Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.  The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

HOA hoping to net $800k to turn tennis courts into homes in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE – A quiet, upscale enclave is hoping to net nearly $1,000,000 by selling and possibly subdividing its tennis courts. The courts in the Walden subdivision were listed Friday for $800,000. According to a Realtor.com listing, the property is just shy of 1.5 acres and is a “huge opportunity” for someone to subdivide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New restaurant coming to Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A staple in New York is making its way down to Baton Rouge. Shake Shack is opening its first location in the area later this year. Customers will be able to dine-in or use the drive-thru at the new location at the Mall of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Heart Doctor First in U.S. to Use New Stent System

GRAY, La. — Cardiologist Craig Walker, founder of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, says he’s the first in the country to use the Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system to improve implantation procedures to treat artery blockages in the legs. The procedure took place on Aug. 3 at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center with help from Dr. Matthew Finn.
GRAY, LA
bizneworleans.com

Keep Connected

In June, we took home national awards from the largest association in the country of area business publications, and last month, at the 64th annual Excellence in Journalism awards gala, we again won local Press Club honors. In fact, over the past 8 years since the launch of Biz New Orleans, no other local media has more honors for business journalism than this Biz Network.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy