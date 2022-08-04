ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Pandemic Pet Adoptions Leads to Need for More Services

By Barry Scher
Bay Weekly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bayweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Weekly

Pet Safety Vital in Summer Temps

Every pet owner knows the scenario: your shoes are on your feet, your wallet is in your hand, and just as you grab your keys to run a quick errand, your animal is in front of the door with that look. The “Don’t leave me” look. The “I love car rides” look. The “I can’t live without you” look. And while your pup may tug at your heartstrings just as strongly as their leash, allowing your pet to join you on car rides can spell an unseen disaster for you both. Leaving your wingman in a hot car can be not only cruel, but deadly.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

Home For Disabled Pets Uplifts Dogs, Owners

Much like people, every dog is different. They have their own personalities, favorite foods and toys, and their very own set of pet peeves (although most dogs would agree that the vacuum cleaner might be the most dreadful of all). And, like humans, they want a place where they can be themselves and be cared for and loved.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
wmar2news

Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste

BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Riva, MD
City
Edgewater, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
City
Eastport, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
CHURCHVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Services#Dog Poop#Pet Industry#Food Allergies#Pandemic#American#The Prevention Of Cruelty#Aspca
severnaparkvoice.com

So You Have A Cataract – Now What?

Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Bay Weekly

Celebrate National Oyster Weekend

It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
proptalk.com

Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels

Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
talbotspy.org

AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

We Give Black Fest to celebrate culture, food and community from Aug. 19-21

Later this month, CLLCTIVLY will host We Give Black Fest, a celebration of culture, social change, and uplifting Baltimore’s Black-led organizations through fundraising and community. The Baltimore social change organization has partnered with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest to put on two events in one place to celebrate National...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Home Design Trends 2022

Home trends come and go, and each year there are trends that tend to be more popular than others. In 2021, the trends we saw were focused on staying home, space utilization, and more time outside than in past years. Thank you to Realtor Magazine for their compilation. Here are...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy