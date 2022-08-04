Pandemic Pet Adoptions Leads to Need for More Services

Read on bayweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Bay Weekly
Pet Safety Vital in Summer Temps
Every pet owner knows the scenario: your shoes are on your feet, your wallet is in your hand, and just as you grab your keys to run a quick errand, your animal is in front of the door with that look. The “Don’t leave me” look. The “I love car rides” look. The “I can’t live without you” look. And while your pup may tug at your heartstrings just as strongly as their leash, allowing your pet to join you on car rides can spell an unseen disaster for you both. Leaving your wingman in a hot car can be not only cruel, but deadly.
Bay Weekly
Home For Disabled Pets Uplifts Dogs, Owners
Much like people, every dog is different. They have their own personalities, favorite foods and toys, and their very own set of pet peeves (although most dogs would agree that the vacuum cleaner might be the most dreadful of all). And, like humans, they want a place where they can be themselves and be cared for and loved.
Bay Net
Department Of Aging And Disabilities Announces Its Telephone Reassurance Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Telephone Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the Department of Aging and Disabilities to residents of Anne Arundel County. Volunteers place daily phone calls to older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.
wmar2news
Where To Safely Dump Hazardous Household Waste
BALTIMORE, Md — There’s a way you can help the earth and clean out your home. Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is giving residents the chance to safely dump any hazardous waste they have in their home. Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm you can take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission
CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Dozens of guinea pigs at Baltimore County Animal Services need homes
25 guinea pigs at Baltimore County Animal Services need homes. This month, they are waiving all adoption fees
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren Receives Body Armor Donation!
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Sheriff Jim Fredericks announces that Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office K9 Siren has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Siren’s vest is sponsored by Ruth Ciaramella of Glen Rock, NJ...
severnaparkvoice.com
So You Have A Cataract – Now What?
Have you or someone you know been told that you have a cataract? A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens of the eye that occurs as we get older. After about 40 or 50 years of age, everyone has at least a mild degree of clouding of the lens.
Bay Weekly
Celebrate National Oyster Weekend
It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
Born with rare birth defect, German Shepherd pup received life-saving surgery
Amid an extreme heat wave in Harford County, animal control officers brought in a stray German Shepherd puppy to the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
proptalk.com
Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels
Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
WJLA
SEE IT: Sunflower field blooms in Clarksburg, Maryland
CLARKSBURG, Md. (7News) — 7News took a trip to Whitetails Farm in Clarksburg, Maryland, and captured stunning summer views. Check out the gallery above!
Howard County Dispatcher Recognized for Going Above and Beyond After Vague 911 Call
by Howard County Police Department HOWARD COUNTY, MD – On July 23, dispatcher Trish Geiman...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Summer delight: Fenwick Bakery heating up its famous peach cake
You are craving right now for a “Pig Trough” from Farrell’s. Maybe a “German Chocolate Cake, from Herman’s. How about a “Strawberry Pie," from Haussner’s.
baltimorefishbowl.com
We Give Black Fest to celebrate culture, food and community from Aug. 19-21
Later this month, CLLCTIVLY will host We Give Black Fest, a celebration of culture, social change, and uplifting Baltimore’s Black-led organizations through fundraising and community. The Baltimore social change organization has partnered with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest to put on two events in one place to celebrate National...
realtormarney.com
Home Design Trends 2022
Home trends come and go, and each year there are trends that tend to be more popular than others. In 2021, the trends we saw were focused on staying home, space utilization, and more time outside than in past years. Thank you to Realtor Magazine for their compilation. Here are...
Comments / 0