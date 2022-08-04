Pandemic Pet Adoptions Leads to Need for More Services

Every pet owner knows the scenario: your shoes are on your feet, your wallet is in your hand, and just as you grab your keys to run a quick errand, your animal is in front of the door with that look. The “Don’t leave me” look. The “I love car rides” look. The “I can’t live without you” look. And while your pup may tug at your heartstrings just as strongly as their leash, allowing your pet to join you on car rides can spell an unseen disaster for you both. Leaving your wingman in a hot car can be not only cruel, but deadly.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO