Republican bill could help relieve US housing shortage, JEC analysis shows

FOXBusiness
Over 230 economists warn Manchin's spending bill will perpetuate inflation
A letter sent to House and Senate leadership from 230 economists argues that the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to contribute to skyrocketing inflation and will burden the U.S. economy, contrary to President Biden and Democrats' claims. The economists wrote in the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital that...
Stimulus Update: Is Mitch McConnell Right? Did Stimulus Checks Really Lead to a Labor Shortage?
Major events like a global pandemic have a way of bringing life into focus. The average family of four had an extra $422 per month to spend thanks to stimulus checks. Among the reasons for the current labor shortage, stimulus checks play a very small role. Shortly after President Joe...
FOXBusiness
House Republicans call on Biden admin to rescind 'dangerous,' potentially unconstitutional energy proposal
FIRST ON FOX: A group of 22 House Financial Services Committee Republicans penned a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging it to rescind a potentially unconstitutional environmental rule targeting Wall Street. The GOP lawmakers, led by Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., warned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home
Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
FOXBusiness
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party. SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it...
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: The Manchin-Schumer bill would increase federal spending quite a bit
Save America. Kill the bill. Turns out the "Inflation Reduction Act" has no inflation reduction. That’s according to the CBO in response to an inquiry from Budget Committee Ranking Member Senator Lindsey Graham. Mr. Graham will join us in just a few moments, but the CBO reports that the...
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: What is probably the worst part of Manchin-Schumer bill has been removed
Some good news today, in two parts. First, more Americans are working. That is unambiguously good. Corporate payrolls up 471,000 in July, with a 5.2% year-to-year wage increase, 6.2% if you're a blue-collar worker. The unemployment rate is down to 3.5%. The small-business oriented household survey, not quite as strong:...
More than a million could die waiting for green cards as U.S. immigration buckles amid COVID
Delays processing millions of visas, work permits, green cards, naturalization petitions and cases languishing in immigration courts are so severe that experts say they can't be resolved without significant reforms.
The Big City With the Cheapest Rent, in Every State
Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
