Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest
The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
proptalk.com
Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels
Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
talbotspy.org
Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction
Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
whatsupmag.com
Water, Water Everywhere, But...
Access to the Chesapeake Bay’s waterfront and recreational opportunities is becoming an increasingly heated debate of public versus private rights. Many a summer’s afternoon, Ingrid Sandy passes Hillsmere’s beach, glancing wistfully at the picnickers, boaters, and children splashing in the calm waters. Yet tempting as it seems, so peaceful and close, Sandy knows she isn’t welcome there.
Bay Weekly
Celebrate National Oyster Weekend
It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends July 31 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending July 31, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
shoredailynews.com
Maryland’s Assateague Beach reopens
The regular life-guarded swimming area at North Ocean Beach on the Assateague Island National Seashore, in Maryland, is again open to the public. This area was closed due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions on the beach, according to a spokesperson for the Seashore. During the 1940s, the area was used as a test range for U.S. Navy missiles and bombs. Debris was buried on the island in the 1950s and occasionally shows up on the beaches, the worker said, adding, “Unfortunately, six different pieces washed ashore on Saturday and Sunday of last week, necessitating the closure.”
Maryland Weather: Sticky and stormy Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Maryland enters a pattern of days that will be hot, sticky, and stormy.On Saturday, low temperatures will be in mid the 70s and could climb into the low 90s yet feel like triple digits because of the humidity. The coming wet weather is a slight cause for concern; the ground is already saturated so any more storms could cause flooding. On Sunday, the heat is expected to stick around and provide a combination of sun, clouds, and possible thunderstorms.The stormy pattern will continue throughout the week but we are hopeful to see some relief by Friday.Friday will bring more sunshine and comfortable temps ranging between the low 60s to the low 80s.
aclu-md.org
Enfranchising Maryland During an Era of Disenfranchisement
Our democracy is threatened without real access to voting for all. The ACLU of Maryland has long worked to stop voter disenfranchisement through state-wide initiatives like our Election Protection program. While tactics of ballot exclusion have evolved over the years, the path to overcoming this ailment and expanding fundamental suffrage is no modern idea.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in La Plata (MD)
The seat of Charles County in Southern Maryland is near the head of the Port Tobacco River, which was a center for international trade in the 17th and 18th century. Port Tobacco, now just a group of historic buildings on La Plata’s outskirts, was once the second-largest river port in Maryland, driven by a booming tobacco trade.
talbotspy.org
James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney
Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
