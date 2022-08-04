ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette,...
MAINE STATE
One Green Planet

This Starving Dog Was Found Roaming Around With a Jar Stuck On Her Head

This starving dog named Winnie was finally found after roaming around for days with a plastic jar stuck to her head on the island of Guam. She wasn’t able to eat or drink anything and was malnourished and traumatized by the experience. When help arrived, the poor girl was so scared and was very hesitant to let anyone help her. After many failed attempts, her rescuers were able to successfully get close enough to gently trap her with a net.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Cat#The Lesson#Dog#Life Lessons#En Tice Ment Stables
thesprucepets.com

What Is an Exotic Pet?

What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own

An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

RSPCA Rescues 47 Large Rabbits Believed to be Bred to be Eaten

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) rescued 47 large rabbits from a property in England that was believed to be breeding them to be eaten. The RSPCA rescued the rabbits after learning about the animals’ living conditions. The RSPCA explained in a press release that rescuers visited the property in Northumberland on July 11 after they received reports of neglected rabbits. When they arrived on the scene, they found “small, dirty hutches full of rabbits who had been left to breed with each other.”
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

Are Border Collies Good Guard Dogs?

One of the most intelligent breeds, Border Collies make for excellent agility and obedience dogs. These high-energy herders have loads of stamina and make great pets for active families. But if you’re looking for a pet that can protect you and your family and are wondering if a Border Collie...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Friskney: Parrot foundation promises not to rehome pets

A Lincolnshire zoo is offering to look after parrots whose owners are unable to care for them. The Doris Johnson Peace of Mind Foundation, promises not to rehome animals but instead care for them at their sanctuary. The National Parrot Sanctuary in Friskney named the new initiative after a supporter...
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop

Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
ANIMALS
akc.org

Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds

The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
ALASKA STATE
thewildest.com

Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar

When it comes to buying a collar for your dog, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of options out there. Do you go with a standard, utilitarian nylon collar with a buckle? One of those elaborate, beaded Susan Alexandra collars that could be mistaken for currently trending human accessories? Did you know that even Gucci makes collars now? Maybe you forgo a collar entirely in favor of a harness. But then, the spiral begins again: What kind of harness? Back clip? Front clip? Head haltie? The sheer number of possible canine restraints is dizzying.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy