Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette,...
This Starving Dog Was Found Roaming Around With a Jar Stuck On Her Head
This starving dog named Winnie was finally found after roaming around for days with a plastic jar stuck to her head on the island of Guam. She wasn’t able to eat or drink anything and was malnourished and traumatized by the experience. When help arrived, the poor girl was so scared and was very hesitant to let anyone help her. After many failed attempts, her rescuers were able to successfully get close enough to gently trap her with a net.
From rags to riches: How Michigan woman turned a slaughterhouse dog into a therapy dog
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Gayle Ellias, a 55 year-old woman who was looking to adopt and rescue another dog to add and ultimately complete her pack back at home. Now, meet Ichabod, a dog with a disability that went from zero to hero all because of Gayle. This cutie pie...
Cat Dubbed 'Vampcat' Online After Biting Bemused Golden Retriever
"Ticks are kinda wild this year," joked one commenter on the video that has been viewed over 8 million times.
What Is an Exotic Pet?
What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.
Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own
An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
RSPCA Rescues 47 Large Rabbits Believed to be Bred to be Eaten
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) rescued 47 large rabbits from a property in England that was believed to be breeding them to be eaten. The RSPCA rescued the rabbits after learning about the animals’ living conditions. The RSPCA explained in a press release that rescuers visited the property in Northumberland on July 11 after they received reports of neglected rabbits. When they arrived on the scene, they found “small, dirty hutches full of rabbits who had been left to breed with each other.”
Are Border Collies Good Guard Dogs?
One of the most intelligent breeds, Border Collies make for excellent agility and obedience dogs. These high-energy herders have loads of stamina and make great pets for active families. But if you’re looking for a pet that can protect you and your family and are wondering if a Border Collie...
'My Rescue Dog Saved My Life, Then Tragedy Struck'
Getting Red was an incredible and surreal moment. When he was told, "It's your mommy," he began licking my face.
Friskney: Parrot foundation promises not to rehome pets
A Lincolnshire zoo is offering to look after parrots whose owners are unable to care for them. The Doris Johnson Peace of Mind Foundation, promises not to rehome animals but instead care for them at their sanctuary. The National Parrot Sanctuary in Friskney named the new initiative after a supporter...
How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop
Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds
The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar
When it comes to buying a collar for your dog, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the amount of options out there. Do you go with a standard, utilitarian nylon collar with a buckle? One of those elaborate, beaded Susan Alexandra collars that could be mistaken for currently trending human accessories? Did you know that even Gucci makes collars now? Maybe you forgo a collar entirely in favor of a harness. But then, the spiral begins again: What kind of harness? Back clip? Front clip? Head haltie? The sheer number of possible canine restraints is dizzying.
