San Antonio, TX

San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
foodgressing.com

Culinaria San Antonio 2022 Restaurant Week August Texas: Menus

Enjoy the very best tastes of San Antonio, Texas at some of the city’s top restaurants during Culinaria San Antonio 2022 happening August 13 – 27. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary. Things to know about Culinaria San Antonio 2022. Enjoy three-course menus for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read Current food news revolved around grand openings and foodie-focused events — which tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways. First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Now downtown San Antonio bar Sojourn will begin serving in former Juniper Tar space on Friday

Anticipated downtown drinkery Sojourn will hold a soft opening this Friday, bringing easygoing vibes to the space that previously housed craft-cocktail haven Juniper Tar. Long-closed Juniper Tar was known for its dark, moody atmosphere, but Sojourn’s vibe is decidedly more casual, according to a video posted Thursday to its social media feeds announcing the opening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing featured in new book World’s Greatest Beers

No stranger to recognition for both its brews and its social justice initiatives, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has garnered yet another high-profile distinction. The craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other lagers and ales in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers, which highlights some of the most remarkable brews being produced around the world.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

W.D. Deli Now Offers Breakfast

After coming under new ownership earlier this year, W.D. Deli on Broadway announced this week that they’re adding breakfast. The restaurant will serve egg sandwiches, oatmeal, quiche and other items from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturdays. Eleanor 1909 Joins Weathered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
