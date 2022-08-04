San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room

Read on www.sacurrent.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh Jurberg
San Antonio Current
Krazy Katsu, Chamoy Challenge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most-read Current food news revolved around grand openings and foodie-focused events — which tells us San Antonians are looking to get their grub on in new ways. First up was the news of Krazy Katsu selling out of 900 pounds of chicken on its opening weekend, probably breaking some sort of Alamo City record in the process. Then, specialty food events centering around sweet-sour-spicy chamoy, Malt House's Crispy Dogs and an Art & Tapas dinner at Volare Italian Restaurant caught readers' eyes.
San Antonio Current
Now downtown San Antonio bar Sojourn will begin serving in former Juniper Tar space on Friday
Anticipated downtown drinkery Sojourn will hold a soft opening this Friday, bringing easygoing vibes to the space that previously housed craft-cocktail haven Juniper Tar. Long-closed Juniper Tar was known for its dark, moody atmosphere, but Sojourn’s vibe is decidedly more casual, according to a video posted Thursday to its social media feeds announcing the opening.
San Antonio Current
Southtown San Antonio to gain another local coffee spot in Tumbleweed Coffee
San Antonio has seen no shortage of coffee spots popping up, and Southtown will soon gain another in Tumbleweed Coffee, a new independent brand operated by native Aaron Garza, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. Garza is renovating a 400-square-foot space at 636 S. Presa, not far from Mixtli and...
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
All the San Antonio food and drink news you missed the past week
There is a barbecue thief amongst us.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing featured in new book World’s Greatest Beers
No stranger to recognition for both its brews and its social justice initiatives, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has garnered yet another high-profile distinction. The craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other lagers and ales in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers, which highlights some of the most remarkable brews being produced around the world.
San Antonio Current
20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Over recent years, San Antonio has racked up plenty of recognition for being a culinary destination. No small part of that comes down to the sheer volume of dishes and drinks our city either invented, made famous or elevated to new heights. From spicy and savory to fruity and boozy,...
Our Lady Bar & Grill's rotating dinner menu and cocktails fuel the neighborhood establishment
The facade of Our Lady Bar & Grill is influenced by Spanish colonial architecture. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) In August 2017, a new building designed with the architectural appeal of the San Antonio missions opened to the public in New Braunfels. But step inside and behind that Spanish...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Tiff's Treats locations giving away free chocolate chip cookies this Thursday
Tiff's Treats' five San Antonio locations are celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — that’s Thursday, August 4, by the way — by doling out free, warm cookies to folks who stop by. To snag the free chocolate chip cookie, a person need only visit on of...
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
foxsanantonio.com
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
sanantoniomag.com
W.D. Deli Now Offers Breakfast
After coming under new ownership earlier this year, W.D. Deli on Broadway announced this week that they’re adding breakfast. The restaurant will serve egg sandwiches, oatmeal, quiche and other items from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturdays. Eleanor 1909 Joins Weathered...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres start ticket sales for Randy Rainbow, Beach Boys, more
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres on Friday threw back the curtains on five fall shows — all with tickets now on sale. The upcoming performances include Emmy-nominated comedian and best-selling author Randy Rainbow, a raunchy magic show and even the Beach Boys. Here's the rundown:. Randy Rainbow. Best...
KTSA
H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, Locals Day at the Briscoe, and more!. PLAN FOR SUMMER FUN AT A DISCOUNT! SAVE BIG...
