Division of Diversity and Inclusion announces new investments and initiatives

OHIO launches the Emerging Leader Academy
In Fall 2022, Ohio University will launch the OHIO Emerging Leader Academy (OHIO ELA) - a faculty development program designed to provide current and future academic leaders with the skills and knowledge to become more effective academic leaders. The academy is designed as a yearlong, ten-part workshop series focused on exploring and building the skills to meet leadership responsibilities.
OHIO launches faculty learning community about faculty mentoring
In Fall 2022, Ohio University will offer the Mentor Leaders Faculty Learning Community (FLC) to provide training and support for any full-time OHIO faculty interested in serving as a formal or informal faculty mentor to other faculty. The six-part workshop series is designed to provide OHIO faculty with the skills...
Four OHIO faculty chosen for the 2022-23 MAC Academic Leadership Development Program
Four Ohio University faculty members have been chosen to participate in the 2022-2023 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Academic Leadership Development Program (ADLP) as Fellows from Ohio University. The four 2022-23 MAC ALDP Fellows representing Ohio University are:. Joann Benigno, associate professor and director for the Division of Communication Sciences and Disorders...
University Libraries joins in celebrating 50 years of the Honors Tutorial College
Ohio University Libraries is joining the Honors Tutorial College (HTC) in celebrating its five decades of academic achievement with a fourth-floor exhibit in Alden Library titled, “With Honors: OHIO Community Contributors to Rare Books, Research, Collecting & Preservation,” which will be on display throughout fall semester. Additionally, on...
Mark J. Heil named interim vice president for finance and administration at Ohio University
Ohio University President Hugh Sherman has announced that Mark J. Heil will serve as Ohio University’s interim vice president for finance and administration beginning Monday, August 8. Heil served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Boise State University for the past five years. With more than 30...
Rising sophomore secures one of two spots in Dr. Harold Thompson Racial Health Equity Fellowship
After moving to the United States from Ghana at age 12, Christine Blay hopes to use her own experiences to improve her knowledge on minority healthcare, specifically in rural areas like Appalachia. Today, Blay is furthering her study at Ohio University by taking advantage of research opportunities in Athens. Blay...
WHIZ
Mid-East CDL Center Grand Opening
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Mid-East Career Commercial Drivers License training and testing facility held their grand opening on Friday. The Centers Board of Education paid $1.2 for the facility and another $200,000 for the back 11 acres. Superintendent of Mid-East CTC, Matt Sheridan, says in the past they offered CDL training...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program
MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82
PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
Swine Influenza Detected in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and...
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 6
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual parade Saturday, August 6. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
WOUB
One COVID-related death has been reported in Athens County, along with 185 new cases for July 29 – Aug. 4
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 147 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after one was added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 16,782 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 185 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
WSAZ
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
WTAP
PUB issues boil water advisory for some on Emerson Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Utility Board has issued a boil water advisory for some people living on Emerson Avenue. According to a news release from the PUB, the advisory is because of a water main break along Emerson Avenue, causing a drop in water pressure in the distribution system. This has created a potential for contamination of water.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Friends, colleagues remember Mark Bradley as talented, kind
MARIETTA — A three-time sports hall of fame member and familiar voice for local college and scholastic game broadcasts, friends of Mark Bradley said his success wasn’t limited to the athletic arena. “He was a professional. He was highly competent. He was very detailed. Total winner in life,”...
When does a mess in someone else’s yard become your business?
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Facebook post from Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton has awakened controversy over how abandoned vehicles can be dealt with if they’re not on your property. “We don’t have to have junk cars sitting in our driveways. We don’t have to do that,” Eggleton said. “We’re a beautiful place. Let’s […]
sciotopost.com
“Knock and Talks” Aimed at Drug Trafficking Produce Five Arrests in Nelsonville
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Nelsonville Police Department, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and Hocking College Police Department conducted a target enforcement detail aimed at drug trafficking. Chief Scott Fitch reports that the event...
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
