Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO