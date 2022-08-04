ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

More states will require employers to list salaries

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVpH6_0h4jBa1700

More employers are being required to include salary in their job postings. Colorado already does this, New York City will require it in November and Washington state's requirement starts in January.

"If I'm a job seeker, and I see an organization posting a salary range, I know what this organization values their employees, that it is there in black and white," said Lulu Seikaly, a senior corporate attorney with Payscale.

She said it's not that companies don't want job seekers to know salary information up-front, it's that getting it right takes work.

"We hear from our customers, 'Well, we don't know that we can compete with a Google or Amazon if we post our salary ranges' and what we tell them is, 'Well, do the work, do the work on the back end make sure that you're taking care of your folks internally,'" she said. "Then figure out what your budget allows in terms of how you're going to recruit the future of your company."

Seikaly said this kind of salary transparency benefits both employers and job seekers. Employers can attract top talent and candidates, especially women and people of color, know the value of the job.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

5 things to consider when looking for a new job

New York (AP) — Looking for a new job is a balancing act: Some people change roles for a shorter commute or better salary, others want health insurance or flexible schedules, and still others are looking to work in a new or different industry. Hiring is booming in the U.S. — the economy added 528,000 jobs in July, up from 398,000 in June, according to the latest job report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But in many cases, wages aren’t rising as fast as prices, leading workers to look elsewhere. Compensation, job location and work environment are among the most important factors you should consider when looking for a new role, according to Jill Gonzalez, a financial analyst from WalletHub. Here are five key things to think about if you’re looking for a job (or wondering whether you should):
JOBS
TheStreet

Job Market Changes Quickly for New College Grads

It wasn’t too long ago when the headlines were full of good news for younger career professionals. Prior to Labor Day, 2022 -- when an army of newly-minted college graduates was expected to hit the job market -- labor experts viewed the job sector with a mostly positive outlook.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Government
New York City, NY
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
New York City, NY
Government
uschamber.com

Understanding America’s Labor Shortage

We hear every day from our member companies—of every size and industry, across nearly every state—they’re facing unprecedented challenges trying to find enough workers to fill open jobs. Right now, the latest data shows that we have over 10 million job openings in the U.S.—but only around 6 million unemployed workers.
ECONOMY
The 74

Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market

The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnoire.com

Traveling Nurses' Pay Are Plummeting Back To Pre-Covid Rates

Through 2020-2021, surges in Covid-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages made many hospitals rely on travel nurses. As demands surged, so did the cost of travel nurse contracts. However, as Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, many travel nurses are experiencing abrupt pay cuts or straight-up illegal contract cancellations. Covid-19 Prompts Demand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Phys.org

Volunteering encourages employees to connect with each other, and their jobs

For years, researchers have known that our physical and mental well-being improves when we freely give our time to help others. And when we do so through company-sponsored programs, performance-related outcomes like job satisfaction and commitment to work also get a boost. But there has been little agreement among experts...
ADVOCACY
Building Indiana Business

Driver Appreciation - Efforts to Turn Down Turnover

People tend to think that drivers are leaving the transportation industry in droves when they see the industry’s turnover rates, but that’s not entirely accurate. Shocking statistics have shown turnover at over 90% annually for some companies, but only about 1% of drivers left the industry between 2019 and 2021, according to BLS data. The reality is that drivers are hopping between companies most frequently due to things like poaching and enticements. This has gotten a lot of employers thinking very seriously about new ways to improve retention and stop their competitors from luring away workers.
KevinMD.com

We are all responsible for women physicians’ pay discrepancy

A recent JAMA article showed that starting salaries for female physicians were lower than that of their male counterparts in most subspecialties. New physicians are not expected to have many differentiating factors besides gender, yet the starting salaries differ. It is important to note that specialties with a higher percentage of women also have lower salaries for bother men and women. As the percentage of women physicians in a given subspecialty increase, the median salary for both men and women decreases.
MARKETS
Distractify

Teachers TikTok About Her "Pathetic" Salary Increase After Getting Her Master's Sparks Debate

American teachers are considerably underpaid when compared to other industrialized nations around the world. A study from Brookings.edu writes: "If we wanted to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level seen in Finland, we’d require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary, and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy