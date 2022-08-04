ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 6th

Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Oriss Road shortly after 4 a.m. Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali said there was fire damage to one side of the home. He also said no one was living there, where the house is up for sale, and no one was injured.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Niles, OH
Government
#Mosquito
WFMJ.com

Decision on Park Vista parking garage delayed

People who live at Park Vista apartments in Youngstown will have to wait more than a month until they can head back into court over structural issues with the complex's underground parking garage. A hearing took place Thursday afternoon, but no testimony was heard because of an issue revolving around...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases

COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security

As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
BELOIT, OH
WKBN

School supply drive at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until the end of the month
BOARDMAN, OH

