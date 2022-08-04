Read on www.wfmj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 6th
Vindicator file photo / August 3, 1986 | Brenda Yeager of Highfield ran her Afghan hound, Cypress Skylar, through the paces during j judging at the Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club’s Dog Show and Obedience Trial at the Canfield Fairgrounds 36 years ago. August 6. 1997: An electrical short in a...
WYTV.com
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Oriss Road shortly after 4 a.m. Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali said there was fire damage to one side of the home. He also said no one was living there, where the house is up for sale, and no one was injured.
WFMJ.com
Power, traffic lights restored to hundreds in Mahoning County
Power was out to more than 4,700 homes and businesses without electricity for more than an hour on Thursday. A vehicle ran into a utility pole near Johnston Place, just south of Matthews Road near Sheridan Road at around 9 a.m. In addition to Poland, most of the outages were...
2 water main breaks in Brookfield lead to boil alert
Two water main breaks in Brookfield led to a boil alert on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Youngstown's bikeshare program secures four charging locations throughout downtown
YoGo Bikeshare has announced on Friday that it has secured four locations throughout the downtown area. This is following concept approval from the Youngstown's Design Review Committee to install its electrical bicycle charging stations. YoGo, much like other companies and consumers had to battle shipping delays and supply chain issues,...
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
There's no word yet on their injuries or how the fall happened.
Truck causes thousands to lose power in Mahoning County
Officers said that an accident occurred on Johnston Place, causing the outage.
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a hearing in the case against her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hearing held on Youngstown’s request to be reimbursed Chill-Can funds
A lawyer for the company that owns the vacant Chill-Can plant argued Thursday before a magistrate in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that they should not have to pay Youngstown $1.5 million in grant money that the city gave them for the project.
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year.
WFMJ.com
Decision on Park Vista parking garage delayed
People who live at Park Vista apartments in Youngstown will have to wait more than a month until they can head back into court over structural issues with the complex's underground parking garage. A hearing took place Thursday afternoon, but no testimony was heard because of an issue revolving around...
Wellsville house collapses after fire
Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a fire in Wellsville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases
COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
WFMJ.com
West Branch, other local schools receive funds to upgrade security
As students gear up for a new school year, security is at the forefront of everyone's mind. In Beloit, the West Branch Local School District is upgrading its security measures thanks to a more than $192,000 grant. The K-12 School Safety Grant Program awarded $47 million to 1,183 schools who...
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
Niles teachers issue strike notice
Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don't see progress in contract negotiations.
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
Well here's a story you probably weren't expecting to hear -- what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It's not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don't want to lay in it.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
School supply drive at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until the end of the month
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Comments / 0