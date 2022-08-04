With time quickly running out, still no word from judge on scheduling of Howell primary election lawsuit

Read on newjerseyglobe.com
Slate
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
MSNBC
How the Supreme Court could make it legal to steal the next presidential election
Our conservative Supreme Court stands ready to allow states to legally steal presidential elections by blessing a right-wing legal theory called independent state legislature doctrine. It is not an overstatement to say that this case could completely upend elections and erase the power of our votes for president. More from...
Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
How Six States Could Overturn the 2024 Election
Late last month, in one of its final acts of the term, the Supreme Court queued up another potentially precedent-wrecking decision for next year. The Court’s agreement to hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina redistricting case, isn’t just bad news for efforts to control gerrymandering. The Court’s right-wing supermajority is poised to let state lawmakers overturn voters’ choice in presidential elections.
Republican candidates who deny 2020 election results win key primaries
Victories underscore the continued political potency of the stolen election myth, with most significant win in Arizona
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
These races from the Arizona primary election don't yet have a winner
The results in so far from Tuesday's primary election in Arizona have provided some definitive answers, but the outcomes of a few big contests are still up in the air. Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are still locked in a tight race, though Lake's lead has grown since she first took the lead early Wednesday morning. It still may take several days to know who won, as counties count mail-in ballots that were dropped off...
thecentersquare.com
Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results
(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Three GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot face primary election challenges by rivals endorsed by the former president.
NBC News
The numbers that defined Tuesday's elections
Tuesday's primary elections (and pivotal constitutional amendment vote in Kansas) left us with some major takeaways — mainly that protecting abortion access can galvanize voters, and that while establishment Republicans put up a good fight, it's still the party of former President Donald Trump. Here's a look at some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens When a Member of Congress Dies Before an Election?
The nation was shocked at the death of Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District on Aug. 3. Her tragic and sudden death along with two of her staffers prompted questions about what will happen amid the upcoming midterm elections. What happens when a Congressperson dies just before an election?
deseret.com
‘Big lie’ believers are running for key positions in state primaries to oversee future elections
It’s been nearly two years since the 2020 election, but the myth that the election was somehow stolen from former President Donald Trump has not dissipated. Instead, it has gained momentum as a contingent of Trump supporters is harnessing it to fuel campaigns for Tuesday’s primaries. The America...
Murray, Smiley advance in Washington Senate primary
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray advanced Tuesday to the fall election in her quest for a sixth term after the longtime incumbent highlighted her support for abortion rights in the run up to Washington’s primary election. Murray will face Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is trying to become the first person from her party to win a U.S. Senate seat in Washington in nearly 30 years. Both Murray and Smiley prevailed in Washington’s top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes in the election move on to the November ballot, regardless of party. In early results, Murray was getting about 54% of the vote and Smiley about 32% in the field of 18 candidates.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot. While the elections board investigated inconsistencies in the Green Party’s signature sheets, initially rejecting its petition at a June 30 meeting before reversing the decision Monday, the party missed the July 1 candidate filing deadline set in state law. With an Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline looming, the Green Party needs a favorable outcome in federal court next week for its U.S. Senate candidate to appear alongside Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians this fall.
4.7% of state legislative incumbents who filed for re-election have lost in primaries
So far this year, 156 state legislative incumbents—39 Democrats and 117 Republicans—have lost to primary challengers. Across the 33 states that have held primaries, 4.7% of incumbents running for re-election have lost, an elevated level of incumbent losses compared to previous cycles. These totals include data from Arizona,...
Independent candidates say it's unfair they need more signatures to get on ballot
Some independent candidates for legislative office are threatening to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s rules for getting on the ballot.
Election 2022: Judge closes New York's unintended loophole
(The Center Square) – A New York judge on Thursday closed an unintended loophole when a new primary election was established for congressional and state Senate races. Acting Steuben Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordered that registered voters wanting to change their party affiliation must do so by next Thursday, Aug. 11, if they want to vote in their party’s Aug. 23 primary.
The Ballot Bulletin: August 3, 2022
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. In this month’s issue:. New Jersey enacts seven election administration bills. Delaware enacts three election administration bills. Legislation update: Legislation activity in July 2022. Have a question/feedback/or just want to...
