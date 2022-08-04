Penn State Football Preseason Primer: Linebackers

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs headlines the defense this fall by switching to the playmaking WILL linebacker position. Outside of Jacobs, Penn State has two new starters at the position. (Steve Manuel: BWI)

Part of assessing any position for the upcoming season is determining where that position is coming from. On the surface, the Penn State linebackers are in a tough situation heading into 2022. They’re losing two multi-year starters in Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, the latter who the Carolina Panthers drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this spring. They also lost hybrid player Jesse Luketa, who spent most of his time at EDGE. Still, he was the primary backup to Brooks at middle linebacker. But Curtis Jacobs, a rising talent in the program, steps into the spotlight for the Nittany Lions in Manny Diaz’s new system. That system seems tailor-made for Jacobs, who blends well with the aggressive, attacking defense that allows its players to play with speed and violence. The 6-1, 230-pound former high school safety and wide receiver could have a massive season for the Nittany Lions this fall.