ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

By Christine Manika
ESPN Sioux Falls
ESPN Sioux Falls
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on espnsiouxfalls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting

Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Clark, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Something In Common#Mayor#Centenarian#Norwegians#American#Roete
kbhbradio.com

Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!

You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy