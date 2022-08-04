Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

Read on espnsiouxfalls.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting
Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
2022’s Most Popular Baby Names in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota
It's officially baby season in America, where more than twenty percent of newborns make their arrivals between July and October each year. That makes it a very busy time of the year for parents agonizing over finding that perfect name for the newest addition to their family. But after years...
The Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In South Dakota This Year?. For 2022 there will be two Spirit Halloween Stores in South Dakota. One on each end of the state. Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Minnesota This Year?. There will be eleven Spirit Halloween Stores in Minnesota. Stacker...
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
KFYR-TV
From the city to the prairie: writer and musician finds inspiration on the South Dakota prairie
BISON, S.D. (KFYR) – Eliza Blue was born a city girl. She lived in Detroit, Minneapolis, New York City, and Portland, Maine before finding her forever home on a ranch just outside Bison, South Dakota. It seemed unlikely this big city musician would feel at home here, but that’s...
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
KELOLAND TV
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
kotatv.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S....
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
