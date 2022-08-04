ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: Top 5 secondaries in the SEC

By Jesse Simonton about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgOHl_0h4j8AcJ00
The LSU Tigers are considered DBU, but Alabama, Georgia and Florida, among others, all have better SEC secondaries in 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Defensive backs have become even more important in today’s football, and no conference in the country produces more long, fast and versatile playmakers in the secondary than the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC had five defensive backs go in the first 50 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, including LSU Tigers corner Derek Stingley Jr. going No. 3 overall to Houston. Take a peak at some Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Drafts, and the SEC could have as many as five 1st Rounders come next April.

Here’s a look at my Top 5 SEC secondaries in 2022.

1. Alabama

Alabama’s secondary was actually a liability at times in 2021 (No. 7 in the SEC in pass defense), but they’re healthy now, some younger guys are more seasoned and they added former 5-star LSU transfer corner Eli Ricks to the room. Nick Saban is regarded as the DB whisperer and he has assembled a crazy stacked secondary. The Tide have the SEC’s best safety in Jordan Battle, while Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams and Malachi Moore are all quality safety/star options versatile enough to play multiple positions. Ricks is expected to man one corner spot, with former 5-star Kool-Aid McKinstry battling Khyree Jackson and Terrion Arnold to hold onto his starting spot. Paired with a fierce pass rusher, the Tide’s secondary should be a major strength in 2022.

2. Georgia

Georgia led the SEC with 16 interceptions (including four pick-sixes) last season, and while 1st Round safety Lewis Cine is gone, the room remains stocked with blue-chip talent. The Bulldogs are a great example of a rich man’s problems: They have perhaps the second-best secondary in the nation behind only the Tide, but there’s legitimate questions as to which former top recruit is going to start at corner opposite national title hero Kelee Ringo (sophomores Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green are candidates, as are freshmen Daylen Everette and Jaheim Singletary), STAR (sixth-year senior William Poole is back but he’s not guaranteed a starting job) and safety (Is former WVU All-American Tykee Smith healthy after tearing his ACL in 2021?)

3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M returns four starters from a secondary that allowed just 13 passing touchdowns and only 5.8 yards per attempt — both second-best behind Georgia in 2021. Antonio Johnson is a future Top 50 pick, and the junior is capable of playing safety or nickel depending on the scheme. Senior Demani Richardson (a four-year starter) is a mainstay at safety for Texas A&M, while Tyreek Chappell impressed as a freshman at corner for the Aggies last season. Jaylon Jones is a quality corner who may not even hold onto his job, with 5-star freshman Denver Harris, who is capable of playing multiple positions, pushing for his spot. If new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin opts to use Johnson at safety, then keep an eye on sophomore Deuce Harmon at nickel.

4. Florida

The Gators’ secondary showed real improvement in 2021 (88th to 23rd nationally in pass defense efficiency) and should be the strength of their defense this fall. Corner Jason Marshall is an emerging star, while Florida also returns starters at safety (veterans Trey Dean and Rashad Torrence) and STAR (Tre’Vez Johnson). Georgia transfer Jalen Kimber will battle with Avery Helm and Jaydon Hill for the other boundary corner spot. The wild card for Florida is 4-star freshman Kamari Wilson, who could push Johnson or others for a spot at STAR or safety.

5. Ole Miss

The Rebels have depth and experience (albeit at other programs) in their defensive backfield this fall, a major boon for a unit that plays a 3-2-6 formation. They return four valuable starters (safeties A.J. Finley and Otis Reece and corners Deantre Prince and Tysheem Johnson) plus plucked Iowa State safety Isheem Young (a seamless scheme fit) and Auburn safety Ladarius Tenninson from the transfer portal. Ole Miss was among the better teams in the country last season limiting explosive plays, and that should be a strength again in 2022.

The best of the rest in the SEC:

LSU will feature a brand new secondary this fall, with as many as five starters coming from the transfer portal. They won the four-player transfer trade with Arkansas, as former Razorbacks’ safety Joe Foucha and nickel-back Greg Brooks have both garnered praise this offseason in Baton Rouge. The Tigers need All-Big 12 corner Jarrick Bernard-Converse to be healthy after the Oklahoma State transfer missed all of spring practice.

I’m not sure how often teams will opt to pass against Missouri considering the Tigers’ potential problems stopping the run, but their secondary should be stout with four returning starters (including All-SEC corner candidate Kris Abrams-Draine) plus Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston and Texas A&M transfer Dreyden Norwood.

Finally, Mississippi State (Decamerion Richardson and Emmanuel Forbes) and South Carolina (Cam Smith and Darius Rush) lack the depth compared to other SEC secondaries but both programs tout really strong CB-duos.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame returns to top of 2023 recruiting rankings with latest coup

Notre Dame football is ready to roll! 4-star linebacker recruit Jaiden Ausberry announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish which placed Notre Dame back on top of the 247 recruitment rankings. Ausberry became commit No. 21 for Notre Dame for the 2023 campaign. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has received praise from all over the college football world for landing such a deep and talented crop of players.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
thecomeback.com

Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Lsu Tigers#1st Round
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia

Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs Florida State: TV commentators announced for Tigers' opener

LSU and Florida State kicking off in New Orleans is exactly one month away, and those who are planning to watch on television now know who will be calling the game. ESPN announced that Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy will be in the booth while Katie George handles the sideline reporting. Tessitore is one of ESPN’s primetime announcers and with LSU in the Sunday slot, it’s no surprise to see a big-time crew get the assignment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: ESPN assigns announcers for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State showdown

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-touted games on the Week 1 slate in September. The announcer crew will live up to the billing, too. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call on ABC for the Sept. 3 showdown, according to Rudy Martzke on Twitter. The game is filled with storylines on both sides as former Buckeye Marcus Freeman gets ready for his first season as Notre Dame head coach and CJ Stroud tries to build on an impressive redshirt freshman season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade

On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy