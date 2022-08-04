ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football 2022 wide receiver superlatives: Freshman outlook and more

By Tyler Horka about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSjHo_0h4j82dk00
Notre Dame wide receivers Lorenzo Styles Jr. (left) and Braden Lenzy (right) are both projected starters for the Irish in 2022. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame has low numbers at wide receiver entering the 2022 season. Here's a breakdown of who the Irish have at the position.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Loy and Wiltfong: New Crystal Ball Pick for Notre Dame

The 247Sports Crystal Ball is a tool recruiting analysts use to show the pulse of a recruitment. What school is the team to beat right now? Where is a prospect going to eventually land? The Crystal Ball is a good tool to use to keep an eye on where things are headed for a particular talent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penn HS Infielder RJ Cromartie commits to Notre Dame

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This week was a big week for Notre Dame baseball fans, as the Fighting Irish added another top prospect from Michiana. Penn High School infielder RJ Cromartie announced his decision to commit to the Irish Wednesday afternoon. This follows the commitment of South Bend Saint Joseph...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Chip Shots: From Hell To Heaven, I’m Already Ready

I moved from Gahanna, Ohio to Goshen, Indiana on my 32nd birthday in 1996. Another trip around the sun concludes this coming Wednesday. My outlook was filled with ambivalence. I was excited for my wife because we moved here to secure her first teaching job. I was excited because I made almost 30% more money in the job I landed here in Indiana compared to the job I held in Columbus.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

LRS continues northern Indiana expansion

Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
michigan.gov

Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Outlook#American Football#Irish
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Car crash pushes truck into home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a car crashed into a home in South Bend. It happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and West Colfax. A black pick-up was t-boned and pushed into a home on the corner of the intersection. The other vehicle fled the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

One person injured in South Bend shooting

One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy