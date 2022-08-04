Appalachian Power plans power grid upgrades for Grayson County

Read on wcyb.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
wcyb.com
Much needed housing developments underway for Bristol, TN
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is planning to bring 150-160 townhomes and single-family homes near the Bristol Motor Speedway. Plans for the Overlook homes were approved last fall, but with increasing material costs, construction was postponed. There was an increase in tax increments approved by city council, from $1.7 million-$2.1 million, according to Jon Luttrell.
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
cardinalnews.org
Two weeks after Buchanan County flood, ‘the hardest part is getting ready to happen’
GRUNDY – Ida Proffitt sat on a couch in the lobby of the Comfort Inn in Grundy and folded clothes, one eye on the dark green swirls of the radar image that was lighting up the TV a few feet away. It was July 28, two weeks and two...
WDBJ7.com
Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan. Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart. Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the...
wcyb.com
Home Depot helping with flood relief efforts
BRISTOL, Va. — More local businesses are helping with relief efforts and donations for those affected by the Kentucky flood. Home Depot in Bristol, Virginia is donating buckets of supplies. Those buckets include disinfectant, sponges, and other cleaning items. Operation Blessing, a nonprofit organization, will deliver those supplies to...
WDBJ7.com
Southern Baptist Convention sends disaster relief teams to aid flood victims
BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The recovery continues in Buchanan County after major flooding in mid-July, and disaster relief volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia are lending a hand. A team of volunteers deployed Sunday to the Buchanan County community of Whitewood. They’ve been working to re-insulate and...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple incidents cleared after travel disruptions Saturday
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: All crashes have been cleared. A crash along I-77N at mile marker 18.7 is causing two-mile delays. A tractor-trailer crash along I-81S at mile marker 42.7 has closed the right lane and shoulder. Wythe County. A crash at mile marker 65 in Wythe County along I-81N is...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. family of five on verge of homelessness due to housing crisis
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family of five in Pulaski County is asking for the community’s help to find a place to live as they face homelessness. A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Samantha Prim, as well as their three children — ages seven, 11, and 13 — found out they needed to be out of their Section 8 housing by Friday, Aug. 5 because their landlord had new plans for the property.
WDBJ7.com
I-81S back open in Montgomery Co. after vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has been reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
thewilkesrecord.com
Fire Damages Millers Creek Business
No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
wcyb.com
Mike Fraley picked to be next Carter County sheriff
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mike Fraley defeated Rocky Croy and will be the next Carter County sheriff. Fraley garnered about two-thirds of the vote. Election results throughout Northeast Tennessee have been tallied. Click here to view them.
Mount Airy News
Upgrades sought at Fisher River Park
A playground at Fisher River Park in Dobson is seen. One of the goals for parks and rec director Daniel White is to replace aging playground equipment with more modern elements that incorporate the senses and engage imaginations. Daniel White made an apology for perhaps talking too much or having...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
WSLS
All Carroll County students to receive free meals this year
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Students in Carroll County will have full stomachs this school year. Carroll County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that all students will be eligible for a free meal during the 2022-23 school year. This will include a free breakfast and a free lunch...
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
