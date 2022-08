A Paris man is recovering following a motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. It happened Thursday night on Northland Dr near 20 Mile Rd. Deputies say an Investigation found that a 51- year old Paris man was heading southbound on Northland Dr on his motorcycle when a 43- year old man from Paris was turning off of 20 Mile onto Northland and caused an accident.

