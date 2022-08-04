Sam Pittman provides injury updates for Kade Renfro, Taurean Carter ahead of fall camp

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images.

Sam Pittman provided several injury updates leading into the beginning of the Arkansas Razorbacks‘ fall camp. Before the first practice on Friday, the third-year head coach revealed the status of quarterback Kade Renfro (ACL) and defensive tackle Taurean Carter (knee).

Renfro, a transfer from Ole Miss, tore his ACL at the end of the 2021 season in Fayetteville. He is still in the rehab phase and won’t be on the field this week.

“Renfro hasn’t been cleared yet to practice, so he’ll be in the training room getting healthy and those things,” Pittman said. “Now, he can throw, just can’t do anything team-oriented right now. I think he will be able to do that by first or second game. I think he’ll be able… and maybe some during this fall camp. But with that said, he’s not going to get here. He’s not going to be able to practice until school starts unless we have some type of injury. Then we can pull him off the waiver list, however, you want to look at it.”

Sam Pittman provided a similar report on Taurean Carter, however, the tackle will actually sit on on practices.

“TC (Carter) will be in camp,” Pittman added on Wedesday. “He’ll be in camp, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be active in camp. But we felt like it was important that he come into camp, be a part of the team, be a part of the meetings, be a part of practice. Not that he’s going to be able to practice, yet. But we felt like that was important.”

After playing in 13 games last season, Taurean Carter suffered a knee injury in the spring game in April that required surgery. Given his current inability to practice, his return appears to be a ways off. In 2021, the 6-foot-3 tackle posted 24 tackles, 3 TFLs and a sack.

Pittman provides update on RB Dominique Johnson

Sam Pittman also provided an update on returning running back Dominique Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson had a leg injury at the end of the 2021 season that required surgery in the offseason. However, his rehab is moving along and Pittman believes he can participate this week. It’s still unclear whether he’ll be ready to go for the season opener versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“I feel like he’ll be able to do some things,” Pittman said Wednesday, via Mason Choate. “Maybe not the first week as far as team-oriented things. He’s progressing well. Ahead of schedule. I don’t know if we will have him for the Cincinnati game or not.”

Johnson was just one part of a four-headed rushing attack for the Razorbacks last season. Quarterback KJ Jefferson led all rushers with 664 yards, followed by new TCU transfer Trelon Smith, returner Raheim Sanders and Johnson. The Hogs also had three more players register 100+ rushing yards.

Johnson rushed for 575 yards on 95 carries with 7 touchdowns in 2021. His 5.9 yards per carry average was the best among the team’s leading rushers. He posted his first career 100+ yard rushing game versus Mississippi State with 17 carries and two scores.