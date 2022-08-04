ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Sarkisian reveals his role in setting up meeting with Dan Quinn, Pete Kwiatkowski

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Photo courtesy of the Big 12 Conference

Steve Sarkisian is always looking for unique ways to improve his football program, so he called on an old friend to speak to Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Speaking with the media, Sarkisian revealed he called in a favor from his former boss, current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who shared some tricks of the trade with Kwiatkowski.

“DQ and I obviously go way back prior to even when we were in Atlanta. You know, he was in Seattle when I was at the University of Washington. Developed a great relationship. Then obviously working for Dan for two years in Atlanta,” began Sarkisian. “I think Dan’s an excellent teacher. I think he does an awesome job of conveying his message. But I also think there’s a unique connection between he and PK, in that they’re both defensive front guys. Dan is a d-line specialist. PK is a d-line, edge specialist. So the idea of installing, the idea of game planning, the idea of calling a defense in-game with that perspective, from a front perspective. I think we all can continue to grow.

“It’s no different than me going to visit with Sean McVay. I never feel like I’m not trying to grow and get better and improve, and PK is no different. I think he’s 55 and he’s meeting with one of the best in the NFL right now, and finding new ways and new techniques to motivate. To scheme. To instill fundamentals and techniques in our defense and a style of play that we all want him to have.”

Dan Quinn remains one of the brightest defensive minds in all of football, and any insight he could lend the Longhorns will go a long way to improving their defense.

Steve Sarkisian reflects, evaluates Texas defense

Continuing, Steve Sarkisian enters his second year as the Texas head coach and is looking to improve on the team’s disappointing 5-7 finish from last year. Offense was not an issue for the Longhorns last season, as they ranked second in the Big 12 in points per game with 35.3 — but the defensive side of the ball could use some improvement, and coach Sarkisian talked about how they’ll do so.

“Part of me wants to evaluate the scheme and what players were in what spots, but then in a a lot of these games we went through stretches in these games where we played really good defense. I look at the Iowa State game, we get beat 31-7, or whatever it was, we walked into that locker room at halftime with a 7-3 lead and our defense was playing really good defense. I look at the Oklahoma State game, we’re up 17-3 late in the second quarter, we throw a pick six on offense, we didn’t give up a touchdown in the first half, but in the fourth quarter we give up a couple drives that ultimately result in scores,” Sarkisian said.

The Longhorn defense definitely had its moments last year, and Sarkisian is hoping to potentially make some adjustments to their scheme and secondary play to maximize their pressure up front.

“So how do we find a way to keep that consistency of our play up. Now there’s always schematic things that we’re looking at, I’ve touched on this during spring ball, I want to play tighter coverage,” Sarkisian said. “Because I think that can then allow us to yes rush the passer a little bit better, but if it’s a three step drop and the ball is always coming out because we’re not re-routing receivers, it’s tough to get home as a pass rusher so those things work obviously hand in hand.”

Austin, TX
