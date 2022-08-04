WATCH: Freddie Cam at Kentucky Football Media Day

Kroger Field was open for business on Kentucky Football Media Day. KSR brought out the Freddie Cam for the special ocassion.

Former Wildcat quarterback and current expert analyst Freddie Maggard spent time talking to players on his old turf, creating a few magical moments. For the first time Freddie met quarterback Will Levis, now making him acquaintances with every Kentucky football quarterback since Derrick Ramsey. A big Levis fan, you might have Chris Farley-Paul McCartney flashbacks.

The Freddie Cam also featured some familiar faces from Maggard’s time with the team as director of player development. Jordan Wright cracks jokes, while Kenneth Horsey shared legacy talk. The Freddie Cam also caught a conversation with La’Vell Wright and Dane Key, who is nervous about what Ryan Lemond is going to do this fall at Kroger Field.

