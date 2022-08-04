ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

WATCH: Freddie Cam at Kentucky Football Media Day

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjvoO_0h4j6gAN00

Kroger Field was open for business on Kentucky Football Media Day. KSR brought out the Freddie Cam for the special ocassion.

Former Wildcat quarterback and current expert analyst Freddie Maggard spent time talking to players on his old turf, creating a few magical moments. For the first time Freddie met quarterback Will Levis, now making him acquaintances with every Kentucky football quarterback since Derrick Ramsey. A big Levis fan, you might have Chris Farley-Paul McCartney flashbacks.

The Freddie Cam also featured some familiar faces from Maggard’s time with the team as director of player development. Jordan Wright cracks jokes, while Kenneth Horsey shared legacy talk. The Freddie Cam also caught a conversation with La’Vell Wright and Dane Key, who is nervous about what Ryan Lemond is going to do this fall at Kroger Field.

If you liked what you saw from the Freddie Cam, subscribe now to the KSR YouTube Page to make sure you don’t miss one single second of Kentucky football coverage this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey impacting DeMarvion Overshown, Texas defense

One veteran is learning from another on the Texas defense. DaMarvion Overshown is entering his fifth year of school, but he’s still learning from older mentors like Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a sixth-year senior transfer from James Madison who was an FCS All-American a year ago. Though Tucker-Dorsey has only been...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Spencer Rattler describes the Shane Beamer experience at South Carolina

Shane Beamer has been working overtime when trying to change the vibe and culture around South Carolina football. Those efforts paid dividends to end last season and with big additions during the offseason. The biggest addition by far was former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. In the end, the foundation Beamer is building in Columbia is what attracted him to the program.
COLUMBIA, SC
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

4-star Jamari McDowell says he's 'committing soon,' talks schools

Jamari McDowell is On3’s No. 110 player in the updated 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-5 wing helped lead his Houston Defenders team to the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. McDowell averaged 11.2-points, 5.3-rebounds, 2.0-assists, and 1.5 threes per game. “In July, I just wanted to continue growing my name,” McDowell...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chris Farley#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Kroger Field#The Freddie Cam
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers making an early impression on 5-star 2024 quarterback

LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue. However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

It's decision day for Oluwatosin Babalade

On the day that South Carolina holds its first football practice of preseason camp, the Gamecocks could get big news on the recruiting trail as well. Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade is set to reveal his college decision at 2 p.m. on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Priority Buckeyes hoops target sets decision date

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

LOOK: Kentucky Basketball unveils Bahamas uniforms

Believe it or not, we are less than a week away from the start of Kentucky’s Bahamas trip. Last night, John Calipari teased the new uniforms the team will wear during the four exhibition games. This morning, he shared the goods, revealing the three uniforms: a traditional white jersey, a blue jersey with “Kentucky” in vintage white script, and a black alternate with “Wildcats” across the front.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Notre Dame freshman OL Joey Tanona medically retires

One of Notre Dame’s freshman offensive linemen has seen his playing career end before his first fall semester on campus. Guard Joey Tanona has medically retired and is no longer on the roster, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Friday following the first practice of preseason camp. Tanona suffered a...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Four-star Jamie Kaiser sets commitment date, down to 3 schools

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Jamie Kaiser tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Sunday, August 7th. The 6-foot-5 small forward from Burke, Va., will decide between Indiana, Virginia, and Maryland. Each program has hosted him for an official visit. Kaiser also visited Wisconsin and Harvard officially and received additional offers from Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Miami, Ohio State, Illinois, and several others.
BURKE, VA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy