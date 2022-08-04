Charlie Symonds reflects on commitment to NC State football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Injury Sidelines UNC Wide Receiver Antoine Green
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina fifth-year senior wide receiver Antoine Green has suffered a collarbone injury, multiple sources told Inside Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Green was injured during UNC's scrimmage earlier Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. A UNC spokesman confirmed to Inside Carolina later on Saturday afternoon that Green does...
cbs17
Raleigh high school football coach talks about midnight practice session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can do you make football practice different and unique? You hold it at midnight and invite the entire neighborhood!. Chris Clark caught up with the Bulldogs’ head football coach Edwin Campbell to find out the genesis of this idea and what we can expect from the Southeast Raleigh High School team.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heel Fan Drops Song Honoring Leaky Black’s Return
This UNC basketball fan is extremely excited about Leaky Black’s decision to spend another year in Chapel Hill. Leaky Black used to be one of the more criticized players the UNC basketball program has had in recent memory. However, after being an integral part of the Tar Heels remarkable turnaround last season Carolina fans have come to appreciate Leaky as they should have all along.
Duke more than doubles UNC in social interactions
Despite the retirement of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski in April, interest in Duke basketball has been unmatched in these offseason months — at least on social media. According to a tweet on Friday from SkullSparks, which religiously tracks this sort of thing, the Blue Devils' primary ...
UNC Basketball Recruiting: James Brown sets official visit date
The UNC basketball recruiting team will be hosting four-star big man James Brown for an official visit this upcoming fall. After securing an official visit from four-star forward Drake Powell at the end of August, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball recruiting team added another one for this upcoming fall.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer finally hands out long overdue offer
The Duke basketball program has finally handed out a long overdue offer. It has felt like a long time coming but the Duke basketball program has finally extended an offer to Don Bosco Prep (NJ) guard Dylan Harper. Harper has been on the Blue Devils’ radar for a while and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
High school coach gets back to competitive running at big Raleigh race
RALEIGH, N.C. — Megan Mansy was a runner in college and professionally, but after two hip surgeries, she thought her days of competition were over. But with the support of her husband and runners at the Cary school where she coaches, the former N.C. State athlete has qualified for Raleigh’s biggest track race of the year, the Sir Walter Miler, on Friday night.
UNC Basketball Summer Stats Series: Rebounding
Part three of the 2022 UNC Basketball Summer Stats Series, looking back at a specific stat category from last season and projecting what to expect for 2022-23. Today’s category: Rebounding. The Roy Williams-era Tar Heels rebounded at or the near top of the NCAA on an annual basis. Heading...
UNC Basketball 2022-23 Roster Summer Preview Series: Caleb Love
The 2022-23 UNC Basketball roster summer preview series moves to discuss rising junior guard Caleb Love. We roll on the with 2022-23 UNC Basketball roster summer preview series, this week discussing Caleb Love. Make sure you check out last week’s conversation about RJ Davis. Armando Bacot has just fouled...
shorttrackscene.com
Ethan Johnson holds off Clay Jones in Wake County thriller
RALEIGH, NC – Ethan Johnson picked up his fourth win of the season at Wake County Speedway in a thrilling second act of a doubleheader at the quarter-mile bullring in the capital city of North Carolina. Johnson, 18, from Apex, North Carolina, started in the third position and quickly...
Top Chicago prep plans five official visits
In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
cbs17
Wolfpack basketball cashing in on Bahamas trip, getting taste of overseas play
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State men’s basketball team is about to embark on a business trip to the Bahamas, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any time to have some fun. “We are going to do some snorkeling, I’m going to get...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at North Carolina concert
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, North Carolina Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Revenue […]
cbs17
Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
WRAL
Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
wunc.org
In North Carolina and nationwide, the Army is struggling to recruit new soldiers
The military faces a recruiting crunch so bad that some are calling it the worst since the draft ended nearly half a century ago. The Pentagon could be tens of thousands of troops short by next year. Even in North Carolina, perennially among the top five states for recruiting, local...
'Good morning Grandma': NC woman, 85, texts 42 people every single day
Timberlake, N.C. — Doris Johnson texts 42 people every morning. The 85-year-old retired nurse moved from Durham to Person County six years ago to be close to her daughter and son-in-law once her husband, Ronald, developed Parkinson's disease. He died three years ago. Johnson met her husband in Georgetown,...
