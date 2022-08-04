ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Warner Brothers Discovery Reveals EMEA Leadership Team

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. As it continues to restructure its executive teams, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) has revealed the leadership team for its operations across the U.K. and Ireland under recently-appointed general manager Antonio Ruiz. This also includes content, ad sales and marketing.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towel#Business Industry#Linus Business
AdWeek

How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
INTERNET
AdWeek

The Road to Increasing Gender Parity on Boards

As companies are continuously expected to take stands on social issues, there’s an even greater need for a variety of perspectives. Diverse female leaders continue to flip the script and fill more seats across boards. Two of those women who are blazing the path for generations to come, Jeanine Liburd, chief social impact and communications officer of BET Networks, and TV producer Lauren Zalaznick joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit for a discussion on how women can earn their rightful places on the board.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Huge, Niche, Swaarm & More

The hottest month of the year is kicking off with some of the hottest news in the industry. Dive in to see impressive growth, scalable partnerships and office openings around the globe. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX joined forces to activate creative collaborations...
BUSINESS
Essence

Black Women Lead: How Google is Transforming Black Communities with The Power of the Digital World

We all know knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you grow. Those same sentiments remain true for everyone, no matter the industry you’re apart of. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it was evident just how the comprehension of digital skills were able to transform the lives of move makers, who are now passing down the torch to the women that follow suit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
studyfinds.org

Setting the tone: Engaging leadership leads to engaged, efficient employees

BOLOGNA, Italy — Putting together a competent, reliable workforce starts at the top, according to new joint international research. Scientists from the University of Bologna and Utrecht University report engaging leadership can boost employees’ engagement and enhance overall team effectiveness. What exactly does an “engaged employee” mean? Researchers...
TechCrunch

5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought

CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy