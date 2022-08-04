Read on www.adweek.com
Related
AdWeek
Introducing Off Madison, an Adweek Podcast Exploring the Rise of Diverse Industry Talent
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. For a long time, New York’s bustling Madison Avenue has been synonymous with the world of advertising that we know today. But the landscape...
AdWeek
Warner Brothers Discovery Reveals EMEA Leadership Team
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. As it continues to restructure its executive teams, Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) has revealed the leadership team for its operations across the U.K. and Ireland under recently-appointed general manager Antonio Ruiz. This also includes content, ad sales and marketing.
AdWeek
Making an Impact by Redefining Work-Life Fit
As the world continues its trend of unpredictability, so does the meaning of work-life balance. Balance is somewhat unachievable in today’s world.
JOBS・
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
AdWeek
'Everyone Belongs' in GapKids' Joyful Back-to-School Campaign
For many kids, starting a new school year can be one of the most daunting times in their young lives. It can be even more so when they are differently abled or settling into new family dynamics at the same time.
AdWeek
The Road to Increasing Gender Parity on Boards
As companies are continuously expected to take stands on social issues, there’s an even greater need for a variety of perspectives. Diverse female leaders continue to flip the script and fill more seats across boards. Two of those women who are blazing the path for generations to come, Jeanine Liburd, chief social impact and communications officer of BET Networks, and TV producer Lauren Zalaznick joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit for a discussion on how women can earn their rightful places on the board.
4 Small-Business Ideas for Women
Starting your own business can be an empowering way to take control of your financial life, while also (ideally) allowing for more flexibility in when and how you work. But knowing where to start or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Huge, Niche, Swaarm & More
The hottest month of the year is kicking off with some of the hottest news in the industry. Dive in to see impressive growth, scalable partnerships and office openings around the globe. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX. Blue Table Post and Chroma VFX joined forces to activate creative collaborations...
Essence
Black Women Lead: How Google is Transforming Black Communities with The Power of the Digital World
We all know knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you grow. Those same sentiments remain true for everyone, no matter the industry you’re apart of. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it was evident just how the comprehension of digital skills were able to transform the lives of move makers, who are now passing down the torch to the women that follow suit.
studyfinds.org
Setting the tone: Engaging leadership leads to engaged, efficient employees
BOLOGNA, Italy — Putting together a competent, reliable workforce starts at the top, according to new joint international research. Scientists from the University of Bologna and Utrecht University report engaging leadership can boost employees’ engagement and enhance overall team effectiveness. What exactly does an “engaged employee” mean? Researchers...
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Creative spaces: seven ways the new retail world is making life more real
The rise of local independent shops, selling products that are often artisanal and responsibly sourced, creates a greater sense of community
Opinion: Brands Made a Lot of Promises to the LGBTQ+ Community, but Did They Actually Follow Through?!
"The fact is, there’s plenty of money to be made by marketing to LGBTQ+ Americans — according to the nonprofit Pride Co-op, the buying power of this community hit $1.4 trillion in 2021." —Jhoni Jackson.
How Work-Life Integration Breaks the Mold
The mythic ideal of work-life balance is ready for an upgrade that ends the zero-sum game. Everybody wins.
Healthline
The Food & Wellness Equity Collective Is Bringing Racial Justice to a Whitewashed Industry
For People of Color, a concern for environmental safety and justice in the food industry isn’t new. The collective is a group of content creators, recipe developers, social media influencers, and entrepreneurs dedicated to promoting anti-racism in the food and wellness industry. The group formed with 20 founding members...
Comments / 0