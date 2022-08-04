Indiana collective Hoosiers For Good announces new NIL partnerships with 11 players

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson celebrates on the court during the mens Big Ten Tournament. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hoosiers For Good is different than most NIL collectives because it partners with Indiana student-athletes and uses their NIL to generate exposure and awareness for their respective charitable causes.

In the spring of 2022, Hoosiers For Good partnered with 14 IU student-athletes. They support causes such as the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington and Recycle Force. Hoosiers For Good took things another step forward on Wednesday when it announced NIL partnerships with 11 new Hoosier student-athletes as part of its Summer 2022 Class.

The Class of Summer 2022

Hoosiers For Good was also one of the first collectives in the country to receive 501(c)(3) status and earn a Federal tax exemption. Hoosiers For Good essentially wrote the playbook for collectives that support student-athletes and local charities. Wednesday’s new class was another example of that commitment to doing good with NIL.

“This allows us to continue to advance our goal of amplifying the mission of our charitable partners through Indiana University student-athletes NIL, platform and influence,” Hoosiers For Good executive director Tyler Harris said.

Hoosiers For Good one of most ambitious collectives in country

Hoosiers For Good leaders say the class of student-athletes will change each semester, further expanding their footprint in the community. It’s a creative way for the collective to support IU student-athletes, but also do good for the community.

That’s something been overlooked with all the negative buzz that collectives have created because of pay-for-play deals with recruits and calls for reform on the federal level.

Because of this success and forward-looking game plan, Hoosiers For Good was honored by On3 as one of the top 20 most ambitious collectives in the country.