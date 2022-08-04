Indiana collective Hoosiers For Good announces new NIL partnerships with 11 players
Hoosiers For Good is different than most NIL collectives because it partners with Indiana student-athletes and uses their NIL to generate exposure and awareness for their respective charitable causes.
In the spring of 2022, Hoosiers For Good partnered with 14 IU student-athletes. They support causes such as the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington and Recycle Force. Hoosiers For Good took things another step forward on Wednesday when it announced NIL partnerships with 11 new Hoosier student-athletes as part of its Summer 2022 Class.
The Class of Summer 2022
- Tamar Bates – YMCA of Monroe County
- Trey Galloway – LittleStar ABA Therapy
- Logan Duncomb – Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana
- CJ Gunn – Warriors 4 Peace
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
- Miller Kopp – YMCA of Monroe County
- Malik Reneau – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
- Kaleb Banks – Cancer Support Community South Central Indiana
- Xavier Johnson – A Kid Again
- Sydney Parrish – Riley Children’s Foundation
- Jordan Geronimo – Warriors 4 Peace
Hoosiers For Good was also one of the first collectives in the country to receive 501(c)(3) status and earn a Federal tax exemption. Hoosiers For Good essentially wrote the playbook for collectives that support student-athletes and local charities. Wednesday’s new class was another example of that commitment to doing good with NIL.
“This allows us to continue to advance our goal of amplifying the mission of our charitable partners through Indiana University student-athletes NIL, platform and influence,” Hoosiers For Good executive director Tyler Harris said.
Hoosiers For Good one of most ambitious collectives in country
Hoosiers For Good leaders say the class of student-athletes will change each semester, further expanding their footprint in the community. It’s a creative way for the collective to support IU student-athletes, but also do good for the community.
That’s something been overlooked with all the negative buzz that collectives have created because of pay-for-play deals with recruits and calls for reform on the federal level.
Because of this success and forward-looking game plan, Hoosiers For Good was honored by On3 as one of the top 20 most ambitious collectives in the country.
