Culvert repairs causing 3-week closure of busy Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A busy Jackson County road is closing for three weeks for repairs. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching and recycling. The closure begins Monday, Aug. 8. No detour route is being...
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
Law enforcement teams up to prioritize traffic safety in greater St. Johns
The city of St. Johns, Bingham Township and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office are joining forces to crack down on traffic violations in the greater St. Johns area.
Power outages linger in Jackson County after thunderstorms with high winds
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after a night of high winds and heavy rain Wednesday took down several trees across the Jackson area. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reported strong to severe storms, with “torrential rain,” moving across West Michigan on Aug. 3.
210 Consumers Crews Continue Power Restoration Efforts
A crew works in the early morning today repairing downed lines. Consumers Energy photo. (August 4, 2022 12:00 PM) Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Severe storms leave thousands without power in Washtenaw County
High winds and rainfall left thousands of people across Washtenaw County without electricity. People who are still without power after the severe storms should expect lights to be on by the weekend. Washtenaw County Emergency Operations Manager Benjamin Pinette says service providers have responded quickly and that the area did...
Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
Nearly 2/3rds of Consumers Energy Customers Restored
A Consumers Energy lineman works on power restoration. Consumers Energy photo. “Our crews are incredible. Because of their efforts, we are still on track to meet our restoration target of having a large majority of impacted customers back on by the end of the day and a few of the hardest hit areas restored Friday,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “We appreciate how cooperative and understanding our customers have been. We’ll continue to work through the evening and overnight to finish the job.”
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
Lansing just opened a message from 100 years ago as BWL unearths time capsule
Lansing residents are getting a peek into 1922. Officials with Lansing’s Board of Water & Light opened a 100-year-old time capsule on Friday. The copper box had been soldered shut and buried in a brick cornerstone of what’s now known as the Eckert Power Station along Grand River Avenue in south Lansing.
Portage man dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson Friday morning
A man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street in Jackson.
Car fire closes I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning. The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people in Onondaga haven’t been able to use the internet for a week and others say they’ve been having problems since early July. For some Frontier customers, the internet outage in Onondaga has been an inconvenience. For others, it’s been a huge financial problem.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
