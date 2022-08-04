ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

WILX-TV

I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection

JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

210 Consumers Crews Continue Power Restoration Efforts

A crew works in the early morning today repairing downed lines. Consumers Energy photo. (August 4, 2022 12:00 PM) Consumers Energy crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 42,000 homes and businesses after winds that topped 60 mph swept across Michigan yesterday afternoon and evening. The energy provider still expects to restore power to a majority of the impacted customers by 11 p.m. Thursday, with a few of the hardest hit areas by 9:00 a.m. Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Severe storms leave thousands without power in Washtenaw County

High winds and rainfall left thousands of people across Washtenaw County without electricity. People who are still without power after the severe storms should expect lights to be on by the weekend. Washtenaw County Emergency Operations Manager Benjamin Pinette says service providers have responded quickly and that the area did...
WLNS

Thunderstorms leave thousands in Jackson Co. in the dark

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Crews are working to restore power around Mid-Michigan Wednesday night after a line of thunderstorms left thousands in the dark Homeowners around Jackson county said it was a long afternoon after high winds and downpours flooded some front yards. “Coming home, I didn’t notice more limbs until Airport Road and then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Nearly 2/3rds of Consumers Energy Customers Restored

A Consumers Energy lineman works on power restoration. Consumers Energy photo. “Our crews are incredible. Because of their efforts, we are still on track to meet our restoration target of having a large majority of impacted customers back on by the end of the day and a few of the hardest hit areas restored Friday,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s officer in charge for today’s power restoration work. “We appreciate how cooperative and understanding our customers have been. We’ll continue to work through the evening and overnight to finish the job.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Car fire closes I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning. The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

One dead in Jackson motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Porter Street. Officials from the City of Jackson said police were called to the area around 6:45 a.m. Friday. Arriving on scene, they found a motorcycle and Chevy Trailblazer had been involved in a crash.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Internet outages cause issues in Onondaga Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people in Onondaga haven’t been able to use the internet for a week and others say they’ve been having problems since early July. For some Frontier customers, the internet outage in Onondaga has been an inconvenience. For others, it’s been a huge financial problem.
ONONDAGA, MI

