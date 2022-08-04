ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 491

Dan Barker
2d ago

It would be really messed up if drunk Nancy got us in a war to visit people she really don't care about. She will be in the US safe as can be, while men go out to die for nothing...

Reply(56)
254
Super Cracker..
2d ago

They will invade Taiwan 🇹🇼 its only a matter of time. Same way Russia 🇷🇺 is doing Ukraine 🇺🇦. Its only practice folks smh

Reply(18)
133
Deaf Dog
2d ago

China 🇨🇳 is already a military might simply take over Taiwan 🇹🇼 if invasion started Biden will wet his underwear 🩲 and I don’t think he going to do anything about it because his son has tied with that nation you see.

Reply(14)
74
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Missiles#House#Pla#Taiwanese#Df#Defense Ministry#Pic Twitter
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy