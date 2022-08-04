The Bedford County Broadband Authority is soliciting written proposals from prospective internet service providers to extend broadband coverage in the Wheats Valley, Big Island, and County Landfill areas of Bedford County. Proposals will be received until 3:00 PM on September 2, 2022 for providing the work described within the RFP. Proposals shall be submitted via email to Erik Smedley at esmedley@bedfordcountyva.gov.

