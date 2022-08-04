ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lake Huron Medical re-opens Marysville location

Back by community request, Lake Huron Medical returned to its Marysville location this past month, having been closed since November 2020. Resuming tenancy at 1985 Gratiot Boulevard in town, the practice is also resuming their family services and lab work, and has started providing women’s health services and physical therapy too.
MARYSVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Marysville, MI
Government
City
Marysville, MI
rock1055.com

Three arrested for illegally crossing border near Algonac

Border patrol officials say three foreign nationals have been arrested after attempting to cross the St. Clair River near Algonac earlier this week. Agents from the Detroit sector say a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac was spotted by a remote video surveillance system around 3am Tuesday. Border patrol officer responded to the area and found three people on land near the location of where the vessel was last seen. They admitted to have crossed the border from Canada in a boat and were taken into custody. The suspects are identified as a 53-year-old male Dominican National, along with a pair of females aged 25 and 26 from Mexico. Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.
ALGONAC, MI
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Clair River#Diesel Fuel#Refinery#Emergency Management#Drinking Water#Suncor Energy
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
WYANDOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy