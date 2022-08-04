Read on www.rock1055.com
Related
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?
After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lake Huron Medical re-opens Marysville location
Back by community request, Lake Huron Medical returned to its Marysville location this past month, having been closed since November 2020. Resuming tenancy at 1985 Gratiot Boulevard in town, the practice is also resuming their family services and lab work, and has started providing women’s health services and physical therapy too.
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
Man's body pulled from Lake St. Clair after 2 dogs found swimming near empty boat
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a dive team,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rock1055.com
Three arrested for illegally crossing border near Algonac
Border patrol officials say three foreign nationals have been arrested after attempting to cross the St. Clair River near Algonac earlier this week. Agents from the Detroit sector say a vessel on the St. Clair River near Algonac was spotted by a remote video surveillance system around 3am Tuesday. Border patrol officer responded to the area and found three people on land near the location of where the vessel was last seen. They admitted to have crossed the border from Canada in a boat and were taken into custody. The suspects are identified as a 53-year-old male Dominican National, along with a pair of females aged 25 and 26 from Mexico. Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.
fox2detroit.com
Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat
ALGONAC, Mich.( FOX 2) - Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. Agents contacted...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police respond to Clay Township car crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clay County Police Department responded to the crash which was reported at 6:30 a.m.
Goggles, protective suits: Cops search Michigan landfill for teen’s body
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The toughest summer assignment for Detroit police is about an hour from the city, off a dusty rural road where officers wearing protective suits, goggles and respirators try to close a crime in the most unlikely place: a vast landfill teeming with rotting trash from Michigan and Canada.
Wyandotte couple heavily damages each other's cars over relationship woes, police say
A couple who had been dating appeared to vent their frustrations out on each other’s vehicles last Friday as they bashed windshields, cracked glass and slashed tires, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city's south end
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city’s south end. Officials with the Dearborn Heights Police Department told WWJ officers are currently working an area on the city’s south side Friday evening.
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
fox2detroit.com
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
Police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the LEIN, allegedly to get personal information on a woman...
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
'They don't want us here.' Detroit tenants unite to fight rising rent costs
The properties are New Center Plaza and the Marlenor. They are both located on Seward Street near downtown.
clayconews.com
Two Michigan Men arrested on Interstate 75 in Southeastern Kentucky during Traffic Stop / Drug Seizure after K-9 alerts on Narcotics in Vehicle
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with K-9 “Maverick” arrested two individuals on I–75 approximately 6 miles South of London in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M.. The...
Comments / 0