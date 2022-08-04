ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Warchant TV: Thursday FSU preseason football practice footage

By Aslan Hajivandi about 8 hours
 2 days ago
Florida State wide receivers perform drills for assistant Ron Dugans

After a one-day respite, Florida State returned to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility for day seven of preseason camp.

Footage from Thursday features ball security work, kick and punt return units in action and more. FSU will practice on Friday before holding its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday.

Florida State has 13 remaining practices and scrimmages in the preseason before opening the 2022 campaign at home vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27.

Tom Lang contributed to this video

WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LATEST: Shark bite survivor Addison Bethea discharged from TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Addison Bethea is homebound just over a month after a shark attach near Keaton Beach and she took her first steps outside the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday. The Perry native was discharged this morning from the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center, as she continues her extensive road...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee – Leadership In Turbulent Times

Ubiquitous on cable news channels and documentaries, historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin is the go-to gal for seasoned and reasoned commentary on Presidents past. The Pulitzer Prize winner will appear at Florida State University on Sept. 12, speaking on “Leadership in Turbulent Times: An Evening with Doris Kearns Goodwin.” Her appearance is part of the Strengthening American Democracy lecture series, sponsored by FSU’s Institute of Politics (IOP@FSU) in collaboration with Opening Nights.
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
greenepublishing.com

Two-vehicle crash at Harvey Greene Drive

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 12:30 p.m. a vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi truck occurred at the intersection of Harvey Greene Dr. and South State Road 53. The SUV, driven by a female from Perry, Fla. was stopped at the stop sign on Harvey Greene Drive. A semi truck, driven by a male from Moultrie, Ga. was traveling south on State Road 53, approaching Harvey Greene Dr. According to witnesses at the scene, the SUV entered the intersection and traveled eastbound onto State Road 53, crossing the center lanes of travel. The SUV slowed down in the middle of the intersection as it was attempting to turn left to travel northbound on State Road 53. The driver of the SUV did not observe the semi approaching the intersection and failed to yield the right of way. The semi swerved to avoid a collision with the SUV, but was unable to do so as the SUV continued its northbound turn which resulted in the semi's right bumper and headlight assembly colliding with the front bumper of the SUV. After the collision, the SUV came to a final rest on the east shoulder of State Road 53, facing north. After the collision, the semi continued to travel southbound, coming to a final rest on the west shoulder of State Road 53.
PERRY, FL
