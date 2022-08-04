Warchant TV: Thursday FSU preseason football practice footage

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 12:30 p.m. a vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi truck occurred at the intersection of Harvey Greene Dr. and South State Road 53. The SUV, driven by a female from Perry, Fla. was stopped at the stop sign on Harvey Greene Drive. A semi truck, driven by a male from Moultrie, Ga. was traveling south on State Road 53, approaching Harvey Greene Dr. According to witnesses at the scene, the SUV entered the intersection and traveled eastbound onto State Road 53, crossing the center lanes of travel. The SUV slowed down in the middle of the intersection as it was attempting to turn left to travel northbound on State Road 53. The driver of the SUV did not observe the semi approaching the intersection and failed to yield the right of way. The semi swerved to avoid a collision with the SUV, but was unable to do so as the SUV continued its northbound turn which resulted in the semi's right bumper and headlight assembly colliding with the front bumper of the SUV. After the collision, the SUV came to a final rest on the east shoulder of State Road 53, facing north. After the collision, the semi continued to travel southbound, coming to a final rest on the west shoulder of State Road 53.
