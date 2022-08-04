Warchant TV: Thursday FSU preseason football practice footage

Florida State wide receivers perform drills for assistant Ron Dugans

After a one-day respite, Florida State returned to the Al Dunlap Practice Facility for day seven of preseason camp.

Footage from Thursday features ball security work, kick and punt return units in action and more. FSU will practice on Friday before holding its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday.

Florida State has 13 remaining practices and scrimmages in the preseason before opening the 2022 campaign at home vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27.

Tom Lang contributed to this video

