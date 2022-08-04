New Tyler Perry Film Spotlights Jazz, Blues World

Read on tntribune.com
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
getnews.info
Dr. David A. Farnen takes the global spotlight as leading foot and ankle doctor in Nashville
Dr. David A. Farnen, a board-certified foot & ankle surgeon, continues to become a household name in Nashville by offering the highest quality podiatric care in a comfortable, convenient, and compassionate setting. Dr. David A Farnen, rated Number 1 podiatrist, is making waves on the global scene as a top...
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
Nashville Local Jessica Smith Recognized as One of Bankers Life’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors
NASHVILLE, TN – Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, is pleased to announce that Jessica Smith was named one of the company’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors at Bankers Life. “My...
wdfxfox34.com
5 Surprising Benefits of Eating the Best Burgers in Nashville
Originally Posted On: https://burgerrepublic.com/2022/07/5-surprising-benefits-of-eating-the-best-burgers-in-nashville/. Would you believe that Americans eat over 50 billion burgers each year?. While burgers are often viewed as junk food, it’s important to know that there are plenty of health benefits that you can reap. When you order from high-quality restaurants that use the finest ingredients,...
racer.com
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
New greenway segment open in Nashville
A newly redesigned and expanded segment of the Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub downtown opened Thursday, to an attending crowd of more than 100 people, including Mayor John Cooper.
Crowds return for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's Williamson County Fair. The theme is 'An All-American Fair'.
wpln.org
Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober
Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville
Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
handymantips.org
Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?
There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
williamsonhomepage.com
10 must-see attractions at the 2022 Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Friday with new attractions and nine days of fun for the entire family. The fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and will run from Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 13.
territorysupply.com
What to See & Do on a Nashville to Gatlinburg Road Trip
Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, are both worthy vacation destinations all on their own. In Nashville, you’ve got all the country music culture, plus great historical sites and plenty of the amenities that come with a big-city stay, like posh hotels and world-class dining. In Gatlinburg, you get the blend of a tourist town and an outdoor adventure hub, with conveniently located hotels right near the Great Smoky Mountains, but also lots of family-friendly diversions, too, from museums to mini golf to go-karting.
fox17.com
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
Storms down trees, delay Music City Grand Prix
Storm damage was reported throughout Middle Tennessee as strong wind and rain moved into the area.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology
Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
North Nashville neighbors preserving history in Enchanted Hills
It's called Enchanted Hills — an area historically known as one of Nashville’s most prestigious Black neighborhoods. And now it could be getting a Metro historical marker.
