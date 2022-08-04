‘Heru the Happy Dragon:’ Helping Kids Love Themselves and Embrace Imagination

Read on tntribune.com
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
Tennessee Tribune
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will Celebrate Five Years with Nashville Performance August 28
The W. Crimm Singers (aka Wakanda Chorale) will present Wondrous Grace: Celebrating Five Years on Sunday, August 28th, 4pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. 1109 32nd Ave. North. The concert will feature selections running the gammet of the African American sacred tradition rendered by rich, versatile voices and accomplished instrumentalists.
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 103)
What is a friend? Who are your friends? What does it mean to be a friend to someone?. During his journey with stage four lung cancer, Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, has attended many events. However, sometimes there are circumstances that won’t allow him to be involved. Rev. Fuzz was required to spend several days in the hospital for testing and observation in order to regulate his blood thinning medication because blood clots are an insidious condition and require unyielding attention.
Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. Petfinder. Nova. – Type: Alpaca. – Age: Young. – Gender: Male. – Petfinder. Milo Piggery. – Type: Pot Bellied (mixed) – Age: Adult.
idesignarch.com
Colonial Inspired Home with Contemporary Southern Charm
This timeless luxury residence in Nashville, Tennessee blends classic southern architecture with contemporary elegance. The generous front porch, rear outdoor patio and courtyard offer relaxing elegant living for this southern retreat. Designed by Wade Weissmann Architecture and constructed by Castle Homes, the impeccably crafted house features an inviting neutral interior...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton
Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
Tennessee Tribune
Woolworth Theatre in Downtown Nashville Announces Opening Dates
NASHVILLE, TN – The highly-anticipated Woolworth Theatre is excited to announce the opening of its doors in downtown Nashville on September 23rd, 2022. The newly built and revitalized theatre will launch to the public with nightly performances of its in-house original production, Shiners, revealing that two all-star cast members will take the stage: country music star Chuck Wicks, and two-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, Laura Osnes. Tickets will be available to the public for pre-sale beginning on July 28th.
Nigerian dwarf goats born at Nashville Zoo for first time
The Nashville Zoo has had goats on exhibit for years, but this July they announced the birth of two Nigerian Dwarf goats, a first for the zoo.
‘Sold our soul for tourist tax dollars’: Nashville restaurant moves to 8th Ave amid downtown evolution
A downtown Nashville business owner is moving to the 8th Avenue South after five years in their original location.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
franklinis.com
10-Year-Old Boy Battles Brain Tumor
No child should have to face serious health problems alone. That’s why Easton Reeder is using his fight against a brain tumor to show others how to win their own battles. Easton attends Sunset Elementary School in Brentwood, Tennessee. His favorite things in life are his faith, family, The University of Tennessee football, baseball, and triathlons. His story is an encouragement to all.
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
wpln.org
Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober
Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
franklinis.com
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK
MATTHEW WALKER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES NATIONAL HEALTH CENTER WEEK. “Chemistry for Strong Communities” to include activities and additional services for patients, staff, children, and more. NASHVILLE, August 5, 2022 – Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) is excited to announce details surrounding the celebration of National Health Center...
Tennessee Tribune
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology
Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
murfreesborovoice.com
Indian Restaurants Bring Exotic Flavor to Rutherford County
Stretching back 5,000 years, the culinary history of India is one that’s incredibly rich and varied. Ranging across the flavor palette from mild to spicy, these complex, multi-textured dishes are the product of a medley of influences. The cultural values of India, the impact of Islam and Hindu, and even the influence of national conflicts with Mongolia, Persia, and China all shaped Indian cuisine. Perhaps this is why each of the country’s 29 states have their own menu items for hungry diners.
visitfranklin.com
Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin
Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
