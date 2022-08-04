Read on www.outdoorphotographer.com
Flooding swamps Death Valley, leaving nearly 1,000 stranded
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A chance to get away from it all turned into a flooded mess for about 1,000 visitors and employees at Death Valley National Park after the tourist destination received 1.46 inches of rain, or almost 70% of the region’s annual rainfall. The record was...
JACKPOT: Visitor from Montana wins over $131K at The Cromwell
A visitor from Montana, Ross Bittner, won over $131K at The Cromwell casino in Las Vegas. He won a mega progressive jackpot while playing Three Card Poker on August 4.
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
FOX Reno
Two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There are two flood watches in effect for much of western Nevada and northern California. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home hits the Las Vegas market
The Ridges at Summerlin represents the highest standard of living in the Las Vegas Valley, with proximity not only to some of the best shopping in all of Nevada but outdoor recreational areas like Red Rock Canyon. And a spectacular home has just become available in the guard-gated Azure neighborhood there, one inspired by the architectural genius of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
‘Step out of the car with your hands up!’ Video shows Las Vegas police arresting YouTube personality after‘ street takeover’
Las Vegas Metro police released body camera video Thursday of officers arresting two men after a street racing event.
KDWN
Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages
RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an "undetermined amount of time," according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
news3lv.com
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
Fox5 KVVU
Owner of 3 Las Vegas restaurants underreported cash sales by $5.1M, DOJ says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of three restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday plead guilty to tax evasion. According to court documents and statements made in court, Raul Gil, 63, owned and operated three Casa Don Juan restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley. The Department of...
Man assaulted security officer at DMV office, authorities say
A man who struck a security officer in the head, knocking him to the ground, at a Department of Motor Vehicles office was tracked to his girlfriend's residence after the two fled in her vehicle, law enforcement said Friday.
news3lv.com
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Man stabbed in racially-motivated fight near Las Vegas Strip, police say
A white man accelerated his car and yelled at a group of Black individuals in what Las Vegas Metro police called a racial-motivated fight that left the suspect stabbed in an act of self-defense, officers said.
Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An association representing vacation rental owners in Southern Nevada is asking a judge to enjoin the state and Clark County from enforcing what it says are unconstitutional regulations imposed last month on the so-called ‘Airbnb’ industry, and to declare the state and local laws unconstitutional. A state law passed in 2021 required the county, which […] The post Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law appeared first on Nevada Current.
