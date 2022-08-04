Heart Gallery Big Bend is focused on finding forever homes for older foster kids

Sex education should be an essential part of growing up and a key building block for any progressive society. Sex education in kids has become a topic of political point scoring over the past two years, but it has also reminded us why sex education should be an integral part of the curriculum for kids from a young age. Many parents are often confused about how to deal with teaching their children to understand their bodies, from naming their body parts to teaching them bodily autonomy, consent and more. A nonprofit sex education organization Amaze is helping parents and teachers tackle the issue and make it easily accessible and age-appropriate. Amaze has released a new coloring book that can help preschoolers and kindergarteners understand their bodies while also serving as perfect conversation starters.

