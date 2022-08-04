ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures. The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier's staff addressing undisciplined penalties that plagued 2021 team, Florida TE shares

Billy Napier and his staff are working to address an issue that plagued Florida’s 2021 squad: undisciplined penalties. Over 13 games, Florida committed 104 penalties for 918 yards last season. Among the 14 SEC teams, UF ranked 13th in penalty yards per game (70.6), 13th in penalties per game (8), 12th in penalty yards (918) and 12th in total number of penalties (104).
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State

Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing

Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A Buchholz High School student designs a new video game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An interest in video games that began early childhood led Buchholz High School junior, Noah Hunter, to create his own game design company named Raptor Studios. Less than a year into founding the company, Hunter has released his first major game. “The name of the game...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Holloway
Person
Justin Gatlin
Person
Marquis Dendy
WCJB

New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Track And Field#The Florida Gators#Uaa#The University Of Florida
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV approves zoning, density ordinances 4-3

After five hours of public comment, the Gainesville City Commission voted Thursday night to approve three ordinances that will combine four single-family zoning categories into a unified zoning category allowing higher density and multifamily units. The split votes came just before midnight with each ending 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away. Officers say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes

"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday.  Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back.  She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy