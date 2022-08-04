Read on www.gatorcountry.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gator Richardson coming into his own in fall camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The start of week two for Florida’s fall camp means position battles are heating up and the caliber of play must rise with the steamy temperatures. The purpose of camp is to help players hone, refine, and ingrain the proper techniques and skills they’ll need...
Gators HC Billy Napier Explains Decision to Bring Back DT Chris Thomas Jr.
The Florida Gators brought back defensive tackle Chris Thomas after initially leaving him off of the roster following the spring.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier's staff addressing undisciplined penalties that plagued 2021 team, Florida TE shares
Billy Napier and his staff are working to address an issue that plagued Florida’s 2021 squad: undisciplined penalties. Over 13 games, Florida committed 104 penalties for 918 yards last season. Among the 14 SEC teams, UF ranked 13th in penalty yards per game (70.6), 13th in penalties per game (8), 12th in penalty yards (918) and 12th in total number of penalties (104).
Tomahawk Nation
Samuel Singleton Jr. commits to Florida State
Four-star RB Samuel Singleton has committed to Florida State. Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class has added another nice bluechip recruit on the rec trail with his commitment. Running back is a big position of need for FSU and the ‘Noles got one of the best the state has to offer.
Billy Napier Provides First Gators Fall Camp Injury Report
Florida head coach Billy Napier shares the first update on injuries across the Florida Gators' roster in fall camp.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
WCJB
A Buchholz High School student designs a new video game
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An interest in video games that began early childhood led Buchholz High School junior, Noah Hunter, to create his own game design company named Raptor Studios. Less than a year into founding the company, Hunter has released his first major game. “The name of the game...
wuft.org
Gainesville poised to become first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite community outcry
Gainesville is set to become the first city in Florida to end exclusionary zoning in all residential neighborhoods after a contentious first vote by the city commission. A second vote, typically a formality, is to be scheduled. The change replaces the current single-family zoning with a new “neighborhood residential” category...
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
WCJB
Senate candidates speak on a report that FPL used “dark money” to influence a previous election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility provider Florida Power and Light is accused of election tampering and supporting candidates in order to split the vote in a Gainesville senate race. The Miami Herald’s report details how FPL supported Charles Goston in the 2018 state senate race. It was said that...
WCTV
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
WCJB
WHAT’S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A split Gainesville city commission passed the controversial proposal to end single-family zoning throughout most of the city. Hours of public comment and hundreds of opposing residents could not keep the controversial zoning proposal from moving forward. Only three, that’s Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV approves zoning, density ordinances 4-3
After five hours of public comment, the Gainesville City Commission voted Thursday night to approve three ordinances that will combine four single-family zoning categories into a unified zoning category allowing higher density and multifamily units. The split votes came just before midnight with each ending 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker,...
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville emergency responders will hold signs at several intersections reminding drivers school starts next week. As school is set to start back up on August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue Encourages everyone to put safety first. On Thursday, they will target the Williams Elementary area from 7...
alachuachronicle.com
Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs
ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
WCJB
Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away. Officers say...
mycbs4.com
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday. Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back. She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
