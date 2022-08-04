ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

AHA News: What Parents Can Do to Protect Kids From Heart Disease

By American Heart Association News
starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Acupuncture May Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes, Study Shows

New research suggests that acupuncture may reduce the risk of developing prediabetes, a condition that can eventually lead to type 2 diabetes. Experts say the research is credible but doesn’t address different variables that could influence outcomes. They also note that prediabetes is generally treatable and preventable by eating...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Diseases#General Health
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation

At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical News Today

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke in adulthood present from childhood and increase with age

1. Atherosclerotic risk factors associated with stroke later in life were present in children, but not associated with arterial ischemic stroke. 2. Atherosclerotic risk factors become increasingly common with age and are significantly associated with risk of stroke by the third decade of life. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TIME

What to Know About High Cholesterol in Kids

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., but it’s not something we usually associate with kids. In many cases, however, the seeds of heart attacks and strokes may be sown in childhood. That’s because high or abnormal cholesterol levels, which are a major risk factor...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Even Beyond the Disease, COVID Has Impacted Our Heart Health

Our hearts have a big job. Despite their impressive task of keeping us alive every second of every day, they, too, have felt the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. They may have been damaged by the disease itself, or they've been indirectly impacted by the way we've had to change our lives and habits.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy