Gwendoline Christie Wants to Return as Captain Phasma in Star Wars

digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
IGN
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
IGN
The 10 Best Chris Evans Movies of All Time
From leading romantic comedies to thrillers, dramas, and even animated features it’s clear that no Hollywood casting director can put Chris Evans in a box. During the span of his varied two-decade career, Evans has played a drug addict, an astronaut, a vengeful ex-boyfriend, a villainous playboy, and a foster dad. Now, on the heels of his latest roles in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man and Pixar’s Lightyear, we figured it would be a great time to revisit some of the actor’s best work.
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Chris Pratt Says Peter Quill Is ‘in Denial,’ Which Leaves the Guardians Vulnerable
Chris Pratt says Star-Lord is going to be in dealing with the loss of Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto Jump Onboard the Haunted Mansion Movie
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis have hopped onboard the Haunted Mansion. The two stars have joined the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion movie, based on the classic Disney theme park ride, E! News has learned. In the movie,...
You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99
It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
EW.com
Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report
Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Quentin Tarantino Says He Loved ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Reveals Discussion With Tom Cruise About It
Click here to read the full article. Speaking on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast yesterday, Quentin Tarantino held forth on the experience of seeing Top Gun: Maverick. “Normally I don’t talk about new movies that much because I’m only forced to say only good things, but in this case I f***ing love Top Gun, the Maverick movie. I thought it was fantastic,” Tarantino said. “I saw it at the theaters. It was, as our good mutual friend Brett Easton Ellis says, that and [Steven] Spielberg’s West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I’d almost thought that I wasn’t...
IGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'
Christina Ricci is fine with people considering her acting choices creepy, kooky, or altogether ooky — but she'd still like another shot at the 1990s. While joining her fellow Yellowjackets stars for a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci admitted that in hindsight, she wishes she'd done some things differently in the '90s, despite her catapulting to stardom via projects such as The Addams Family and Casper.
IGN
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star
Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
