What to do when you're a broker facing margin compression

Read on www.mpamag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WECT
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a week of changes at home and in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of hot sun intervals across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values within a few clicks of 100. Light southerly breezes could direct a few isolated cooling showers and storms across the area but, in keeping with recent days, most times and places ought to be dry. Also, watch for a moderate risk of rip currents in the 82-degree surf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
whqr.org
CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers
On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.
whqr.org
State officials grill New Hanover County on Project Grace: A conversation with the GWBJ's Johanna Still
On Tuesday, August 2, the Local Government Commission (LGC) held a meeting to discuss Project Grace with New Hanover County staff and Commissioner Deb Hays (find archived video of the meeting here). The public-private partnership (or p3) with Zimmer Development Company would redevelop the entire downtown Wilmington block that is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit works to bring smiles to unsheltered women
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An area non-profit working to bring a smile to unsheltered women in the community. The Wilmington Central Rotary collected purses and stuffed them with personal care products. The organization had more than 250 purses, stuffed full and ready for distribution Thursday. Agencies geared toward helping...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
whqr.org
Wilmington’s North Front Street project delayed by six weeks
The road improvements along North Front Street between Chesnut and Walnut streets have been delayed by about a month and a half according to the city. Construction crews encountered more complex utility conflicts than expected, which has added about six weeks to the project’s overall timeline. City spokesman Dylan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox
On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote
SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wild Holly Ln to Navaho Trail in Wilmington closed due to crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police officers are currently on the scene of a collision in Wilmington. Wilmington Police are on the scene of a crash in the 4200 block of Masonboro road due to a collision. Wild Holly Lane to Navaho Trail in both directions are currently shut down.
wpde.com
Vehicle fire blocks lanes of traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is blocking traffic in Little River Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:07 p.m. to Highway 90 and Strawberry Road. The fire is currently under control with no reported injuries, crews said. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Comments / 0