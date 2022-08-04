ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

What to do when you're a broker facing margin compression

By Richard Torne
mpamag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a week of changes at home and in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of hot sun intervals across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values within a few clicks of 100. Light southerly breezes could direct a few isolated cooling showers and storms across the area but, in keeping with recent days, most times and places ought to be dry. Also, watch for a moderate risk of rip currents in the 82-degree surf.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Business
Wilmington, NC
Real Estate
City
Wilmington, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
whqr.org

CFR: The latest on NHCS, investigating slumlords, and community health workers

On this episode, Rachel Keith goes in-depth on teacher salaries — and the teaching of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre in history classes. Then, Kelly Kenoyer breaks down her reporting on a property owner city officials call a "slumlord." And, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, co-founder and director of Sokoto House, explains the mission of the Community Health Workers.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Mortgage Broker#Compression#Business Industry#Mc Mortgage Group
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington non-profit works to bring smiles to unsheltered women

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An area non-profit working to bring a smile to unsheltered women in the community. The Wilmington Central Rotary collected purses and stuffed them with personal care products. The organization had more than 250 purses, stuffed full and ready for distribution Thursday. Agencies geared toward helping...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable

CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
LELAND, NC
whqr.org

Wilmington’s North Front Street project delayed by six weeks

The road improvements along North Front Street between Chesnut and Walnut streets have been delayed by about a month and a half according to the city. Construction crews encountered more complex utility conflicts than expected, which has added about six weeks to the project’s overall timeline. City spokesman Dylan...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
WECT

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Planking Traveler

Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox

On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
SHALLOTTE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote

SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
SWANSBORO, NC
wpde.com

Vehicle fire blocks lanes of traffic in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is blocking traffic in Little River Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:07 p.m. to Highway 90 and Strawberry Road. The fire is currently under control with no reported injuries, crews said. Drivers are asked to avoid...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy