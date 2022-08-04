ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Preview: Magic Empire Global Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Hong Kong#Corporate Finance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Megl
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
STOCKS
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

AMTD Digital (HKD): What do they do?. AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong based investment banking company that has created a digital platform called “AMTD SpiderNet”. AMTD calls SpiderNet a “metaverse” ecosystem and currently it’s mostly used by fintech start-ups and internet influencers. Oh, what’s that? That sounds vague you say? No worries, check out AMTD’s website to clear up all of your confusion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy