Preview: Magic Empire Global Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
What Does Elon Musk Do On His Birthdays? Here's How The World's Richest Man Celebrates
For a person who loves memes and numbers like 69 and 420, people might be surprised about one of the weirdest facts about Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Elon Musk’s birthday is on June 28, which is 69 days after 4/20 (April 20). “How is my...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva succeeds by helping life sciences companies develop essential products. Visa is the leading payment network system, and it can still grow by leaps and bounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks
AMTD Digital (HKD): What do they do?. AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong based investment banking company that has created a digital platform called “AMTD SpiderNet”. AMTD calls SpiderNet a “metaverse” ecosystem and currently it’s mostly used by fintech start-ups and internet influencers. Oh, what’s that? That sounds vague you say? No worries, check out AMTD’s website to clear up all of your confusion.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
