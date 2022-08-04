Rock Canyon Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo reopens after E. coli levels fall

After E. Coli levels fell to acceptable levels, CPW has reopened the Rock Canyon Swim Beach.

While you may be hard pressed to surf at Rock Canyon Swim beach at Lake Pueblo, visitors can swim again. The swim beach has reopened to the public after a weeklong closure.

The beach was closed on July 28 after E. coli levels exceeded allowable levels. The water, which is fed directly from the Arkansas River, has been repeatedly tested by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff since the closure.

Levels have since fallen to acceptable levels and CPW says beachgoers are welcome.

"It's fairly common for these bacteria levels to jump after we get big rainstorms," Joe Stadterman, the Lake Pueblo state park manager, said. "The health and safety of our visitors is our top priority, so it's necessary to temporarily close the swim beach to protect the public."

After large rainfall events, more waste from livestock and wildlife, as well as runoff from urban areas, gets picked up and carried into the river and lake.

According to state rules, set by both CPW and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the swimming area of Rock Canyon must be closed anytime E. coli levels exceed 235 parts per 100 ml of water.

Now that levels have fallen below that amount, the swim beach is reopened. Typically, the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays until Labor Day. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A $10 daily park pass is required for every vehicle that enters the park, but there is no extra fee to use the beach.