Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
49ers Wide Receiver Concussed As Result Of Fred Warner Hit That Sparked Team Brawl
Earlier this week out at training camp, a team brawl broke out at 49ers training camp. It all got started when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner got a bit too aggressive and lowered the boom on a wide receiver. Warner and Brandon Aiyuk then reportedly squared up in a impromptu boxing...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Jimmy Garoppolo To Rams? NFL World Reacts To Speculation
Could we see San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo go to the Los Angeles Rams? Well, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk certainly thinks so. Since Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury that could linger, Florio believes the team would be wise to consider bringing in Garoppolo. That is, of course, if the 49ers cut him.
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman
Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday
The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
Yardbarker
49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update
A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
Yardbarker
Should The Browns Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo?
With the NFL set to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, speculation continues on who will be playing quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this fall. Right now, it seems veteran Jacoby Brissett will be lining up behind center if Watson’s suspension is extended. But analysts and reporters have been...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady excused from Friday practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot
The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
Jaquiski Tartt gets brutally honest on one major what-if from 49ers’ NFC title game loss vs. Rams
There were multiple what-if moments in the 2022 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Among them, now-former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt had a golden opportunity in the second half to provide San Francisco with a game-changing play. With the 49ers leading the Rams by a 17-14 score in […] The post Jaquiski Tartt gets brutally honest on one major what-if from 49ers’ NFC title game loss vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears
The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons. He played nine games for Tampa...
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
NBC Sports
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots OL tells wild story involving team meeting, car accident
There's a very short list of things worse than being late to a Bill Belichick team meeting. For Rich Ohrnberger, car accidents aren't on that list. The New England Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Ohrnberger found himself in the dreaded position of sleeping past his alarm during his rookie season and realizing he couldn't make a team meeting on time.
NBC Sports
Davis excited to buy Giants jersey for Dodgers-fan dad
SAN FRANCISCO -- J.D. Davis went to Elk Grove High School, which is located just over 100 miles from Oracle Park, but he did not grow up rooting for the Giants or the A's. The Davis family was from Southern California and his grandmother was a big Dodgers fan. His father, Jonathan, grew up attending games at Dodger Stadium, but on Wednesday he drove down to Oracle Park to watch his son play in orange and black for the first time. Naturally, the Giants were playing the Dodgers, so which colors would Jonathan Davis be sporting?
49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player
Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
NBC Sports
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson responds to Jerry Jones: I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?”. Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years...
