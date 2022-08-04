TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes

Read on www.westword.com
It Now Costs Fifty Dollars Less to Start a Small Business in Colorado
Selene Nestor, head of the Hispanic Restaurant Association, just registered her new business, Olta Mexican Whiskey, with the State of Colorado for one dollar. By October, she's hoping to open a brick-and-mortar store where she can sell her product. "Everybody thinks about tequila when they think Mexican liquor, and most...
KKTV
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
This Colorado Native Is on a Mission to Eat Green Chile Every Day for a Year
"My wife thinks it's getting a little insane," says Will Dozier, "but I'm really enjoying it." After making a bet with a friend, he's eaten green chile in one form or another every day since January 1 — though he was eating plenty of green chile before that, too.
Decriminalize Nature Colorado Initiative Unlikely to Make Ballot
Early yesterday afternoon, the Decriminalize Nature Colorado campaign submitted the signatures it had collected to land a statewide initiative on the November ballot to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. However, those leading the campaign, which aims to decriminalize a handful of natural psychedelics, had already accepted the probable fate of the initiative before the official signature count even began.
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, many Coloradans will get their Colorado CashBack check from the state. I talked one on one with Gov.r Jared Polis about the initiative and how he thinks the state is handling the current economy. You may have seen this exclusive interview during 11 News at Noon on KKTV.
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Why Transplants Win So Many Bidding Wars for Denver Houses
According to a new report, transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios. Why? Because they have more money to spend. The study by the real estate website Redfin found that out-of-towners — specifically, people who move to Colorado from other states for new jobs, new opportunities or lifestyle upgrades — often have larger budgets for big-ticket items such as houses because they earned higher salaries in their old hometowns and may have extra cash from selling their previous abodes.
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Get Outside: Ten Breathtaking Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado
Some mountain beaches attract sunbathers, picnickers and those seeking mellow places to paddleboard. Others draw experienced hikers willing to work for the views. Before the snow starts to fall, explore the scenic trails of these ten alpine lake hikes in Colorado:. Aspen. Hard, 5.4 miles out and back. Resting at...
More Than 2,000 Denver Area Public School Jobs Open as Classes Start
Even as the 2022-2023 academic year gets underway for public schools in metro Denver, many districts are desperately trying to fill open positions — well over 2,000 of them. On August 8, the same day most students arrived for their first day of classes, the Douglas County School District listed 481 available jobs, ranging from full-time teachers and paraprofessionals to behavior specialists and child-care managers.
Colorado Residents To Receive Million In Cash Back Checks
Colorado locals can expect state relief to help them with inflation. The program bears the name Colorado Cashback Rebate. It will provide residents who file state taxes by June 30 with a direct payment. (source)
Outrage Over Central 70 Area Flooding and CDOT's Explanations
Late on August 7, flooding overwhelmed a significant section of Interstate 70 through the Central 70 construction zone, resulting in a temporary highway shutdown and numerous water rescues, as well as plenty of outrage on social media. The Colorado Department of Transportation is promising to investigate the events while also...
Gas drops 23 cents; Get a gallon for $2.99 at this station
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.05 on Monday morning.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
Ask a Stoner: Will Red Rocks Ever Host a Weed Event?
Dear Stoner: Will we ever be able to have a cannabis event at Red Rocks?. Dear Sherm: Let’s not move too fast here. On one side, you have state and city rules that would make hosting a recognized cannabis event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre virtually impossible. On the other, you have decades of open cannabis use already going on at Red Rocks shows.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Live blog: Several people rescued in Denver during Sunday's flash flood
As a result, a traffic nightmare unfolded on I-70 stranding drivers for hours. The Denver Fire Department also reported multiple rescues.
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
A Trademark Dispute Is Smoldering Between Two Restaurants
Two metro restaurants are fanning the flames of a smoldering trademark dispute. Mike Refling, co-owner of Denver's Colorado Campfire, wants Campfire Evergreen to change its name and stop using an illustration of a campfire in its branding. In Refling's opinion, the Evergreen spot is violating his trademark for the Colorado Campfire name and logo. Chef Jared Leonard, owner of Campfire Evergreen as well as four other eateries in the metro area, disagrees — and he's standing firm.
