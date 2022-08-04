ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes

By Thomas Mitchell
Westword
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.westword.com

Comments / 6

Related
Westword

It Now Costs Fifty Dollars Less to Start a Small Business in Colorado

Selene Nestor, head of the Hispanic Restaurant Association, just registered her new business, Olta Mexican Whiskey, with the State of Colorado for one dollar. By October, she's hoping to open a brick-and-mortar store where she can sell her product. "Everybody thinks about tequila when they think Mexican liquor, and most...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Decriminalize Nature Colorado Initiative Unlikely to Make Ballot

Early yesterday afternoon, the Decriminalize Nature Colorado campaign submitted the signatures it had collected to land a statewide initiative on the November ballot to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. However, those leading the campaign, which aims to decriminalize a handful of natural psychedelics, had already accepted the probable fate of the initiative before the official signature count even began.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know

Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Transplants Win So Many Bidding Wars for Denver Houses

According to a new report, transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios. Why? Because they have more money to spend. The study by the real estate website Redfin found that out-of-towners — specifically, people who move to Colorado from other states for new jobs, new opportunities or lifestyle upgrades — often have larger budgets for big-ticket items such as houses because they earned higher salaries in their old hometowns and may have extra cash from selling their previous abodes.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Marijuana Dispensaries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Med
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Breathtaking Alpine Lake Hikes in Colorado

Some mountain beaches attract sunbathers, picnickers and those seeking mellow places to paddleboard. Others draw experienced hikers willing to work for the views. Before the snow starts to fall, explore the scenic trails of these ten alpine lake hikes in Colorado:. Aspen. Hard, 5.4 miles out and back. Resting at...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

More Than 2,000 Denver Area Public School Jobs Open as Classes Start

Even as the 2022-2023 academic year gets underway for public schools in metro Denver, many districts are desperately trying to fill open positions — well over 2,000 of them. On August 8, the same day most students arrived for their first day of classes, the Douglas County School District listed 481 available jobs, ranging from full-time teachers and paraprofessionals to behavior specialists and child-care managers.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Outrage Over Central 70 Area Flooding and CDOT's Explanations

Late on August 7, flooding overwhelmed a significant section of Interstate 70 through the Central 70 construction zone, resulting in a temporary highway shutdown and numerous water rescues, as well as plenty of outrage on social media. The Colorado Department of Transportation is promising to investigate the events while also...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
95 Rock KKNN

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will Red Rocks Ever Host a Weed Event?

Dear Stoner: Will we ever be able to have a cannabis event at Red Rocks?. Dear Sherm: Let’s not move too fast here. On one side, you have state and city rules that would make hosting a recognized cannabis event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre virtually impossible. On the other, you have decades of open cannabis use already going on at Red Rocks shows.
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Trademark Dispute Is Smoldering Between Two Restaurants

Two metro restaurants are fanning the flames of a smoldering trademark dispute. Mike Refling, co-owner of Denver's Colorado Campfire, wants Campfire Evergreen to change its name and stop using an illustration of a campfire in its branding. In Refling's opinion, the Evergreen spot is violating his trademark for the Colorado Campfire name and logo. Chef Jared Leonard, owner of Campfire Evergreen as well as four other eateries in the metro area, disagrees — and he's standing firm.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy