TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes

According to a new report, transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios. Why? Because they have more money to spend. The study by the real estate website Redfin found that out-of-towners — specifically, people who move to Colorado from other states for new jobs, new opportunities or lifestyle upgrades — often have larger budgets for big-ticket items such as houses because they earned higher salaries in their old hometowns and may have extra cash from selling their previous abodes.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO