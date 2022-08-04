Read on www.motorauthority.com
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
MotorAuthority
2023 Honda Pilot coming soon with rugged TrailSport grade
A redesigned Honda Pilot is coming for 2023 and we'll see the covers come off late this year. Honda on Tuesday announced that its new mid-size SUV will be the next recipient of the off-road-inspired TrailSport treatment. Offered for the first time on the 2022 Passport, the TrailSport treatment adds...
MotorAuthority
Maserati introduces 10-year powertrain warranty
To add some peace of mind for anyone considering buying one of its cars, Maserati has launched a new warranty program that covers the powertrain for up to 10 years. Called the Extra10 Warranty Program, it is offered in addition to the existing Extended Warranty program that extends the whole vehicle's coverage to up to five years, from the standard three-year factory warranty. In both cases there's no mileage limit.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled 1960. Over the ensuing decades we've seen several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
MotorAuthority
Review: 2022 BMW i4 M50 marks a fast start for M’s electric performance era
BMW began its push toward electrification with a pair of purpose-built cars on carbon-fiber platforms, the i3 EV (with or without a gas-engine range extender) and the plug-in hybrid i8. For the M performance division’s first EV, the 2022 BMW i4 M50, the German brand takes a step back to an internal combustion engine platform. The result is a fun car that required limited investment dollars, but it is also compromised.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini teases new Urus variant at Pikes Peak
Lamborghini on Monday posted a teaser video of a camouflaged Urus taking on Pikes Peak. The short clip was posted to Instagram along with the tag, “Performance reaches a new dimension. Stay tuned!”. Lamborghini is known to be planning two Urus variants for launch in 2022. One is expected...
MotorAuthority
VW Group picks Innoviz for lidar and perception software
Volkswagen Group and Innoviz last week signed a major deal concerning the supply of lidar systems and related software for use in future automated driving systems. Innoviz is an Israeli firm that specializes in lidar sensors and the software that identifies objects using the incoming lidar information, for instance other vehicles or road markings.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 35 spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 35 is about to come in for an update, as indicated by the recent sighting of a camouflaged prototype vehicle. Mercedes is in the process of updating its entire compact range, starting with the A-Class, which will be dropped from the U.S. lineup once the updated version is launched, likely around the end of the year.
MotorAuthority
Over 23,000 Ferraris recalled because of possible brake failure
A Ferrari is a car that delivers non-stop fun. That is unless your brakes happen to fail, something that's definitely no fun at all, regardless of what car you're driving. Apparently brake failure is a possibility on thousands of Ferrari dating back to 2005 and running right up to the present year, and as a result the cars have all been recalled.
MotorAuthority
Audi Q9 full-size SUV reportedly confirmed to dealers for launch in 2025
Audi may finally be preparing a full-size SUV to take on the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. Rumors of a potential Q9 from Audi have circulated for years but Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Monday the automaker's U.S. dealers have been told a full-size, three-row SUV is coming in 2025.
MotorAuthority
2024 Kia EV9, 2023 Honda Pilot, Audi Q9 rumors: Today's Car News
Kia is close to launching an electric SUV with rugged looks and third-row seats, and a prototype has been spotted. The vehicle is the production version of the EV9 concept unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, and it's shaping up to be similar in design to the striking show car.
MotorAuthority
2022 BMW i4, 2023 MG 7, 2024 Range Rover Sport SVR: Car News Headlines
BMW's latest 4-Series family has an electric option in the form of the i4 hatchback. The car is a new addition to the BMW lineup for 2022 and in i4 M50 guise, it delivers up to 536 hp and is a hoot to drive. MG is going electric in most...
MotorAuthority
Lucid Air Stealth Look takes automaker dark
Lucid on Monday announced a new Stealth Look for its Air electric luxury sedan. It's a darker alternative to the Platinum Look available since the Air's launch last year. Available as an option on the Air Grand Touring Performance, Grand Touring, and Touring models, the Stealth Look comprises no less than 35 exterior changes, according to a Lucid press release.
MotorAuthority
Explainer: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 exhaust
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a clever intake system to maximize airflow, but engineers didn't ignore the exhaust, as this explainer video from Chevy shows. Thanks to its flat-plane crank and high-revving nature, the Z06's LT6 5.5-liter V-8 produces a sound unlike any previous Chevy V-8—a distinctive wail in place of the traditional American V-8 rumble. Engineers wanted to show off that unique sound.
