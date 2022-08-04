To add some peace of mind for anyone considering buying one of its cars, Maserati has launched a new warranty program that covers the powertrain for up to 10 years. Called the Extra10 Warranty Program, it is offered in addition to the existing Extended Warranty program that extends the whole vehicle's coverage to up to five years, from the standard three-year factory warranty. In both cases there's no mileage limit.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO