A consumer alert warning has been issued for Kentuckians following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Natural disaster and charity scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Attorney General’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485 or the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257. “Kentuckians in many of our eastern counties have been hit hard by the recent floods, and we are doing everything we possibly can to protect them from additional losses due to fraud,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I urge anyone who is contacted by a scammer about natural disaster fraud to report it immediately to our office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling 502-696-5485 or the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO