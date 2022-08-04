ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korn's Jonathan Davis opens up on the chaos of Woodstock '99: "when you see it with your own eyes, it is ten times more shocking"

By Merlin Alderslade
 2 days ago
Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has opened up on witnessing first-hand the chaos of Woodstock '99, one of the most infamous music festivals of all time. Taking place over four days in July 1999, the event was put on to mark the 30th anniversary of the original Woodstock and featured a stacked bill that included Metallica , Rage Against The Machine, Korn, Limp Bizkit , Red Hot Chili Peppers and many more.

While the festival was sold as an attempt to recapture the spirit of its 1969 namesake and featured personnel involved in the original Woodstock, scorching weather, little shade, expensive refreshments and overwhelmed facilities turned an initially fun atmosphere ugly, resulting in scenes of vandalism, violence, sexual assault and the death of three people.

New Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 delves into the problems that faced the festival from early on, attempting to unwrap the issue of how things got so bad in the first place. One of the people interviewed for the documentary is Jonathan Davis, who admits he was overwhelmed when walking out on stage to kick off Korn's set on Woodstock's East Stage on the Friday night. By the time Korn hit the stage, tensions were already rising across the festival, and one of the weekend's biggest crowds had gathered to see the nu metal giants.

"I remember the intro," he notes. "We're walking out, I come walking out and I see that fucking crowd. I'm like, 'What the flying fuck?'"

"When you see it with your own eyes," he adds of the sheer volume and energy of the crowd that night, "it's just ten times more shocking."

Footage in the documentary shows a bewildered-looking Davis taking in the gigantic gathering of people in front of him before the band launch into a blistering Blind .

"And I look over," Davis continues, "and I see just waves as the sound traveled all the way to the back...there's no drug, there's no nothing on this planet that can give you that fucking feeling of having a crowd in your hand like that."

"I felt like I did something really incredible," Davis later adds. "We kicked that ass."

While Korn's incendiary set allowed a frustrated crowd to release a lot of energy, it was already clear that the festival was not equipped to deal with the growing issues around the site - and things would soon explode in the aftermath of Limp Bizkit's infamous set on the same stage the following day.

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is out now on Netflix.

not from here too
1d ago

I was there, it wasn’t as bad as they’re making it out to be. The bad came at the end of Sunday. The problem throughout was no where near enough security or medical. However, the festival goers really kept themselves in check. I’ve been to many heavy metal concerts and everyone know to just stay away from the pit and you can have a great time. I would’ve done it again in a heartbeat. Of course I’m in my forties now and wouldn’t do it again today. Lol.

TheOneYouLoveToHate
2d ago

20 years later you have something to say huh? none of these "rockers" cared until literally 5 minutes ago. smh, this society...

BL
1d ago

Beat documentary telling tales skewed to support the woke and their ridiculous agenda to hate and demonize all white males in America!! I turned it off once I got the jist

