Public Health

outbreaknewstoday.com

Singapore dengue outbreak: High mosquito population, Circulation of DENV-3 will likely lead to high cases in coming months

Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) reports 23,267 total dengue fever cases through August 5, a dramatic increase compared to the 5,258 cases reported in all of 2021. The NEA says the high Aedes aegypti mosquito population, together with circulation of the previously uncommon DENV-3, will likely lead to dengue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

COVID cases drop 9% globally last week, deaths stable

LONDON (AP) — New coronavirus cases fell 9% globally last week while deaths remained stable, according to the latest weekly assessment of the pandemic released Wednesday by the World Health Organization. The U.N. health agency said there were 6.5 million cases reported last week with more than 14,000 deaths....
WORLD
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bolivia: Of every 10 pregnant women, 2 test positive for Chagas in Tarija

The data from the Chagas Program show that in this first half of the year, 10 children were born with the disease. Likewise, they warn that in adults only 12% of those infected follow the treatment. To complete the first semester of the 2022 administration, the Departmental Health Service (Headquarters)...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

China bubonic plague case: Hong Kong officials offer a little more info

In a follow-up on the bubonic plague case reported from Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reports:. The case involves a 45-year-old male patient living in Yinchuan. He worked on a farm in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. He developed symptoms on July 12 and was confirmed to have bubonic plague on July 19. The patient is currently in stable condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

What is the Marburg virus and how can it be avoided?

Two people in Ghana have died from the Marburg virus - and 98 been quarantined - raising fears of a mass outbreak. The highly infectious disease causes fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss. Hundreds of people have died from the virus in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again

July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

How Long Can the Coronavirus Keep Reinfecting Us?

When the original Omicron variant swept across the country this winter, it launched America into a new COVID era, one in which nearly everyone—95 percent of adults, according to one CDC estimate—has some immunity to the virus through vaccines, infection, or both. Since then, however, Omicron subvariants have still managed to cause big waves of infection. They’ve accomplished this by eroding our existing immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Gulf Coast tests confirm deadly tropical soil bacterium now endemic to US

For years, health officials in the US noted sporadic, mysterious cases of a foreign bacterial infection, called melioidosis. The infection—which is difficult to diagnose, tricky to treat, and often deadly—was thought to only strike travelers or those who came in contact with contaminated imported goods or animals. Yet, now and then, an American would inexplicably fall ill—no recent travel, no clear links.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

What the polio case in New York tells us about the end of polio

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. No one studying polio knew more than Albert Sabin, the Polish-American scientist whose vaccine against the crippling disease has been used worldwide since 1959. Sabin's oral vaccine provides lifelong immunity. It has one drawback, which Sabin, who died in 1993, fiercely disputed: In rare cases, the weakened live poliovirus in the vaccine can mutate, regain virulence, and cause polio.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

