Value of Crystal Lake-based Industrials company Aptargroup Inc. (ATR:NYQ) fell 25.4% on Aug. 2

Read on spotonillinois.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:44. 15:21. 15:08. 13:21. 13:11. 11:02. 11:02. 11:02. 10:45. 10:01. 09:44.
spotonillinois.com
Home sales in Montgomery in week ending July 16
There were six reported residential sales in Montgomery in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $277,500 and the median property tax bill was $6,517 for the previous year. 2221 HAGAMAN LN.$310,000Property Tax (2020): $7,329.38Effective... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 07:22. 07:15.
spotonillinois.com
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
How did Kabir Motwani from Schaumburg place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi won 232 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 232 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 11:10. Ukrainian mother...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Bar Siena Heads for the Suburbs
Bar Siena has opened a second location in Old Orchard mall. | Jack X. Li/Eater Chicago The West Loop Italian restaurant opens a new location in Old Orchard mall in Skokie When a restaurant group has a popular franchise, as is the case with Siena Tavern and Bar Siena, two popular Italian...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Braden Monson from South Beloit win in Boys' 16 doubles USTA competitions by week ending May 14?
Rockford tennis player Cooper Kruchten is ranked 5,551st in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 24 total points, split between 24 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 16 category by USTA are from Wauconda in week ending July 22?
There is one junior tennis player from Wauconda ranked in the Boys' 16 category in the week ending July 22 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 16 bracket the previous week. Sean Lenhart is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Party bus rams into several vehicles on North Side; Charges pending
CHICAGO - A dozen vehicles were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them along North Side streets. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles, the majority of which... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Chicago police find 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and 'critiques' of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about "recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings," prosecutors said Friday. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 19:28. 19:28. 19:28. 19:28.
spotonillinois.com
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m....
Comments / 0