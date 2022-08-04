School preparation programs give kindergarten students extra help

Read on www.ocalagazette.com
WCJB
Students receive free vaccinations ahead of the school year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With classes starting on Wednesday for many students in North Central Florida the Department of Health in Marion County held a free back-to-school vaccination event to get students’ shots up to date. “Kindergartners would need a DTaP, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella those are...
Back to school and ready
For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis makes several appointments made to school trustee board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is also announcing new appointments, for the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind Board of Trustees, and some have ties to North Central Florida. The governor named Christine Chapman, Ralph Hadley, Owen McCaul, and Thomas Zavelson to the board. Zavelson is a...
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is beginning its ‘Programs in the Parks’ educational series this week at Scott Springs Park. The series, which is free to attend, will take attendees through Scott Springs Park (2825 SW 24th Avenue), Fort King National Historic Landmark (3925 E Fort King Street), Heritage Nature Conservancy (2005 NE 3rd Street), and Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue) on tours of some of the various features.
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
villages-news.com
Sumter School Board approves biggest tax cut in more than a decade
The Sumter School Board has adopted a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year which includes the largest tax reduction in more than a decade. The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a recommendation to reduce taxes and set the preliminary millage at 4.584. The proposed millage represents an overall 10.921 percent tax cut.
WCJB
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives
Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Cotton Club Museum chair honored
Vivian Washington Filer says that while a spotlight often shines on her, it is the people around her who deserve recognition for the work they do to help preserve history. Filer is the chair and founder of the Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center board, a role she takes on with pride along with her efforts in storytelling African American history.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
Independent Florida Alligator
‘The fight will continue’: Gainesville community rallies against citywide zoning changes
Gainesville organizations and residents packed the Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Wednesday to voice concerns about the city’s plan to change zoning and occupancy laws. About 90 attendees filled the 128-year old church, which is located at 804 SW 5th Street in Porters Quarters — one of Gainesville’s historic...
Animal shelter looking for families to adopt and foster as they reach capacity; more than 50 dogs taken from Union County home
UNION COUNTY, Fla — The Union County Animal Shelter is running out of space, which means for some dogs, they are running out of time to find a forever home. Luckily, the call for help was answered earlier week, sparing two dogs from being put down. But, that doesn't mean others could not unfortunately fall victim to overcrowding.
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
mycbs4.com
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
ocala-news.com
Wild Orange Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The sun was setting beautifully behind the clouds at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
