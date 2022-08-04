ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals counting on improvement from CB Marco Wilson

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have questions at cornerback as they continue training camp. Two spots seem like locks with second-year player Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy.

Wilson played extensively as a rookie following the sudden decision to retire by Malcolm Butler last year. Wilson had ups and downs.

It has been suggested that Wilson needs to have a big training camp this year.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph disagrees. He doesn’t need to have a big camp.

“The kid played really good football last year,” he told reporters last weekend. “Late in the year, he gave some plays up that were contested plays.”

People will remember Wilson getting beat on a couple of plays by the Los Angeles Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr.

Joseph noted how Wilson was right there.

“Those plays are inches,” he said. “I thought he played very well last year as a fourth-round rookie.”

The Cardinals love what Wilson offers. He has the length they like, he is “twitchy” athletically and he is smart.

“It’s just time on task,” Joseph said.

Wilson has been putting in the work in the offseason, too. He told reporters Saturday that he asked his position coach to put together film of every play he was beaten in coverage last season. He studied those plays all offseason to see where he can improve.

It is a custom he has had for years in the offseason.

Much like Byron Murphy had to go through ups and downs as a rookie, playing more than anyone anticipated he would, Wilson got valuable experience.

Arizona is expecting Wilson to be better than he was a season ago, but he doesn’t need to prove himself to be in the starting lineup. He already did that.

