Michigan State

A sign of the times: GOP candidates reject primary defeats, too

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 2 days ago
Comments / 36

Robert Cox
2d ago

Gotten too used to their privilege; it must be quite the shock to the system to become exposed as just another whackadoodle.

jeffrey schmiedeck
2d ago

I like it if you loose you just say the election was corrupt ! Reminds me of kids that loose and cry about it .

Durond Davis
2d ago

The so called law and order party only want who won't tell the truth about anything just be loyal to Trump as we can see during the January 6 committee hearings the Republicans who tell the truth are called liers and Republicans who lie want us to not believe what we hear and see on the videos with our ears and eyes.... the law and order party?

Comments / 0

