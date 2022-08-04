2022 Henry County Volleyball Preview

Read on www.henryherald.com
PHOTOS: Henry County Schools First Day 2022-23
Thousands of Henry County students returned to the classroom Aug. 3 for the 2022-23 academic year. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Star Stockbridge recruit Shelton Lewis to make college football commitment next week
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story is from top Georgia recruit Caleb Downs' commitment ceremony last month, when he chose Alabama. 11Alive will update this story on Monday to stream Shelton Lewis' commitment ceremony in the video player above as well as on our YouTube channel and 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.)
Powder Springs, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Grove High School football team will have a game with McEachern High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive in Decatur
21 Savage is making sure the kids have everything they need as they head back to the classroom. The Grammy award-winning artist and his “Leading By Example Foundation” are on their seventh year of ensuring they’re prepared for back-to-school season. The event will provide local students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and other school essentials. They’re even taking it a step further to make sure the kids look as good as they feel, by also providing haircuts, sneakers and hair braiding.
Atlanta Press Club to honor winners of 2022 ‘Awards of Excellence’
The Atlanta Press Club (APC) has named the winners of its 2022 “Awards of Excellence” for journalism created last year. The contest was judged by members of the Los Angeles Press Club. An event celebrating the winners, open to both members and non-members, is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Gathering Spot.
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Teachers at local elementary school surprised with free classroom supplies
ATLANTA — Kindergarten teacher Taylor Godwin says a recent shopping trip for school supplies wasn’t a whole lot of fun. “Ouch! I know I need certain things,” Taylor said. Necessary school supplies like markers, notepads, tissues, you name it, cost way more this year. But Taylor and...
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
Pellet gun confiscated at Riverdale Middle School in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Clayton County are concerned after a pellet gun was confiscated from students at Riverdale Middle School. According to district officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Two students were involved in a play fight and one pulled out a gun at one point.
Power outage in downtown Decatur causes evacuation of DeKalb County Courthouse
DECATUR — An area-wide power outage caused the evacuation of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, sheriff’s officials say. The outage, impacting downtown Decatur, began at about 2 p.m. today and is impacting the neighborhood. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the DeKalb Courthouse complex without incident. The...
Multiple People Evacuated Following A Collision At Gas Substation In Southeast Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Emergency crews have closed a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak caused by a driver who crashed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation, confirmed by the officials. Both Directions of Key Road Westbound and Moreland [..]
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022
Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
