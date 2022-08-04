ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

2022 Henry County Volleyball Preview

By David Friedlander Staff Correspondent
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
Henry County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Fairview, GA
Local
Georgia Government
AccessAtlanta

21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive in Decatur

21 Savage is making sure the kids have everything they need as they head back to the classroom. The Grammy award-winning artist and his “Leading By Example Foundation” are on their seventh year of ensuring they’re prepared for back-to-school season. The event will provide local students with school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and other school essentials. They’re even taking it a step further to make sure the kids look as good as they feel, by also providing haircuts, sneakers and hair braiding.
DECATUR, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta Press Club to honor winners of 2022 ‘Awards of Excellence’

The Atlanta Press Club (APC) has named the winners of its 2022 “Awards of Excellence” for journalism created last year. The contest was judged by members of the Los Angeles Press Club. An event celebrating the winners, open to both members and non-members, is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Gathering Spot.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Media Day#High School
CBS 46

Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

New senior center opens in Lithonia

DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
LITHONIA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022

Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy