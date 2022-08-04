Fantasy Baseball August 4 Round Up: Padres Dominate Rockies with New-Look Lineup

Read on www.fantasyalarm.com
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
Phillies Release Didi Gregorius
The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they parted ways with Didi Gregorius on Thursday, amongst other moves.
Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner
Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another. Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer...
Severity of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Revealed
The extent of Matthew Stafford's elbow issue has been reveal according to a report.
MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres
August 6 - The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the third Friday night, then coasted to an 8-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game weekend series.
Dodgers, Padres pitchers look to stay healthy for postseason run
Two quality pitchers whose 2022 seasons have been influenced by injuries will be paired Saturday night in the second game
PGA Tour rookie crushes driver at baseball game for most powerful first pitch of 2022
You can say this much for professional golfers throwing out first pitches at baseball games in recent years: They make it interesting. John Daly purposely threw one over the backstop at a St. Louis Cardinals game last year and Scottie Scheffler made a much more accurate toss before a Texas Rangers game while wearing the green jacket in May. And now a PGA Tour rookie seems to have taken a cue from . . . Holly Sonders? Well, kind of.
Meet New York Yankees Clayton Beeter’s Girlfriend, Erin Burk
MLB fans have high expectations of pitcher Clayton Beeter, who the New York Yankees received in the Joey Gallo trade. Another person who thinks highly of Beeter and wants him to succeed is his girlfriend, Erin Burk. They are high-school lovebirds and do not shy away from showing their love on social media. Sometimes, she travels across the country to support her boyfriend, and occasionally he shares appreciation posts for her on social media. Fans are curious to know more about Clayton Beeter’s girlfriend, Erin Burk. So, get to know her here in our Erin Burk wiki.
Just Make This the Commercial for Major League Baseball
Foul ball beer explosion is MLB clip of the year.
Giants deploy infield shift amid California's historic drought
Businesses across California have found unique ways to respond to the ongoing drought, with San Francisco’s baseball team proving no exception to the unwritten rules of water.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ALTERNATE JERSEY CONCEPT LEAKED AND THE INTERNET IS ROASTING THEM OVER IT
The Chicago Blackhawks are a top-two laughing stock of the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes as it stands. And it isn't getting any better over time. They've fired the majority of their executives and hockey operations staff and traded away almost every valued player on the roster. Obviously, they are...
